Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has announced the immediate relocation of all vendors operating along 5th Avenue to designated vending sites, in line with a Government directive aimed at restoring order and eliminating illegal trading activities in city centres. As part of the new regulations, pushcarts have also been banned from the central business district (CBD) to address concerns over congestion, littering, and violations of public health and safety regulations.The directive follows widespread complaints about rampant illegal vending, including night vending and pushcart operations, which have been accused of disrupting formal businesses and contributing to criminal activity. According to a statement issued by Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube, vendors who were previously operating legally along 5th Avenue will be relocated to the Bhaktas 2 site, situated along Lobengula Street and 2nd Avenue. Priority will be given to the first 600 trading bays for registered traders, while an additional 460 bays will be allocated to those who had previously secured spaces at Bhaktas and had fulfilled their licensing and rental obligations.Affected vendors have been urged to visit the City of Bulawayo Vending Offices at the former Dugmore Clinic along Basch Street and 6th Avenue for assistance in securing their designated bay numbers at the new site. The council has appealed for cooperation from traders to ensure a smooth transition, emphasizing that compliance with the directive is essential for maintaining order.The city has also reiterated that pushcarts are now prohibited in parts of the CBD bounded by 3rd Avenue, Lobengula Street, 12th Avenue, and Robert Mugabe Way. Any violations will attract a Level 1 fine along with impounding costs, in accordance with Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023.The latest move aligns with a recent 48-hour ultimatum issued by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, instructing local authorities to clear city streets of illegal vending activities. He raised concerns over the surge in unregulated informal trading, which he said has resulted in increased pedestrian traffic, widespread littering, and disruptions to established businesses.Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu noted that the city had already initiated the process of relocating vendors before the Government's directive. He assured vendors that those with proper registration would be accommodated in the council-constructed vending bays, adding that the relocation process was nearing completion.Council officials have indicated that they will collaborate with the police to enforce the new regulations. However, concerns remain about compliance, as many vendors argue that the designated vending spaces lack adequate foot traffic to sustain their businesses.Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) executive director Michael Ndiweni welcomed the relocation move but urged authorities to ensure that alternative vending sites offer a conducive business environment. He emphasized the need for collective stakeholder engagement to find a lasting solution to the vending issue.Despite the directive, many vendors were still operating along 5th Avenue as of yesterday afternoon, with some claiming they were unaware of the relocation order. Some traders expressed resistance, arguing that moving to the designated sites would significantly reduce their customer base and affect their livelihoods.Council security teams have already begun enforcement efforts, with some incidents of confrontation between officials and vendors reported in parts of the city. At the corner of Fort Street and 6th Avenue extension, a council team was seen clashing with illegal traders, drawing the attention of onlookers.Bulawayo currently has 3,416 vending bays in the CBD, with 3,279 occupied. However, only 244 vendors have obtained the necessary licenses to operate legally. Many vending sites, including those at Bhaktas and along Lobengula Street, have allocated spaces, but traders operating there remain unlicensed.The council has reiterated its commitment to restoring order in the city while ensuring that legitimate vendors are accommodated in designated areas. Authorities have also warned that continued defiance of the directive will result in stricter enforcement measures.