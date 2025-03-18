Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

News / National

by Staff reporter

The cholera outbreak that was initially concentrated in Mashonaland Central has now spread to Mashonaland East, prompting the government to deploy health personnel to Dindi in the Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP) district in an effort to contain the disease.Zimbabwe is currently battling a cholera crisis that has claimed six lives and resulted in 340 recorded cases across six districts, according to a situational report released last week by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The outbreak has been largely attributed to poor sanitation and unsafe drinking water, with artisanal miners in affected areas being identified as one of the primary risk groups.Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora recently visited Mashonaland Central, where he announced plans to provide water treatment tablets to artisanal miners to help curb the spread of the disease. Several cases have since been reported in Mashonaland Central and the Boremine and Dindi areas in UMP, raising concerns about further transmission.Despite the alarming statistics, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini has dismissed reports of confirmed cholera deaths, stating that while cases have been recorded, official verification of fatalities is still ongoing. He assured the public that the government is working tirelessly to prevent the outbreak from escalating."There have been no confirmed deaths so far, but cases have been reported. Some deaths may be unconfirmed, and we are working to verify those. We are also awaiting the arrival of vaccines, which will be distributed to affected areas as part of the treatment and prevention measures," said Kwidini.He added that the government has been conducting routine visits to affected communities to distribute medicines and reinforce preventive measures. He also emphasized that other ministries have been engaged to support efforts in containing the outbreak.Authorities continue to urge residents in affected areas to practice good hygiene, use safe drinking water, and seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms. Meanwhile, health teams remain on high alert as they monitor the situation and roll out interventions to prevent further spread.