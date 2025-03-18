Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man has been convicted of assaulting his ex-wife after she allegedly refused to accept his Valentine's Day gift. He was fined US$150 for the offence.

Brandon Ncube of Kuwadzana 3 appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye, who found him guilty of assault but acquitted him on a separate charge of stealing US$10,000 from his ex-wife.

According to prosecutor Faith Mukanhairi, the victim, Rebecca Masunda, a 23-year-old self-employed woman, was at home on the evening of February 14 when Ncube arrived with a Valentine's Day present. Masunda refused to accept the gift, citing their separation, which led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Ncube assaulted her, causing minor injuries. She managed to flee the scene and later reported the incident.

On the second charge, Ncube was accused of stealing Masunda's piggy bank, which allegedly contained US$10,000. Masunda claimed that upon returning home, she discovered the money missing and suspected her ex-husband. She reportedly confronted Ncube, who allegedly admitted to taking the cash. However, after a court hearing, Mapiye ruled in Ncube's favor and acquitted him of the theft charge.

Following the ruling, Ncube was ordered to pay the fine for the assault, while the allegations regarding the missing money remained unresolved.

Source - newsday
More on: #Court, #Assault, #Wife

