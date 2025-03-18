Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has announced that it has resumed pumping safe drinking water to Tshabalala after rectifying a fault that had led to contamination concerns.Last week, residents in Tshabalala, Mondela Beer Garden, and Tshabalala Extension reported receiving water with a foul odour. Investigations revealed that a sewer blockage near Mondela Beer Garden had caused sewage to mix with leaking water, leading to contamination.In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said the city's sewer teams acted swiftly to clear the blockage, prioritizing the fault as it was suspected to be the cause of poor water quality in the area. He added that sewer blockages in other nearby locations, including Indlovu Youth Centre and Mondela Beer Garden, were also cleared in coordination with water teams."Water teams kept the lines under pressure to prevent sewage ingress. Once the blockages were cleared, repairs were conducted on the water reticulation system," Dube said.He assured residents that inline chlorination was carried out during the repair works to safeguard public health, followed by monitored flushing of the system. Water samples were also taken to the laboratory for analysis.Dube urged residents not to drink the water until final test results confirmed its safety. In the meantime, a water bowser was deployed to supply potable water to the affected areas."To allow for continuous flushing, water supplies remain open, with final testing scheduled for Monday. Additionally, Tshabalala has been identified as a hotspot for recurring sewer blockages, and contractors will address the issue under an ongoing framework agreement," he said.Council teams discovered a significant amount of sand, rags, bottles, and bones in the sewer system, indicating misuse. Dube said authorities were investigating potential culprits, with backyard kitchens at shopping centres being suspected of improper waste disposal."The City of Bulawayo apologises to its valued consumers for the inconvenience caused and reassures the community that all necessary measures are being taken to provide safe drinking water," he added.