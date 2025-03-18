Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is experiencing a sharp rise in political violence, with 117 human rights violations recorded in February alone, affecting 7,292 people. The surge is linked to the ruling Zanu-PF party's campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028, according to the latest report from the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).The report highlights a range of violations, including threats of violence, politically motivated assaults, unfair distribution of food aid, and restrictions on freedom of assembly, association, and expression. The primary perpetrators are reportedly affiliated with Zanu-PF, local authorities, and traditional leaders."Zimbabwe is witnessing a surge in political violence and threats, fueled by the ruling party's agenda to extend President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028," the report states.Among those affected, 4,064 were women, including 94 with disabilities, while 3,228 were men, 77 of whom also have disabilities.The report further alleges that community members are being coerced into attending ruling party meetings disguised as public gatherings for food aid distribution. These meetings are reportedly being used to push Zanu-PF's "2030 agenda," a campaign believed to be aimed at securing Mnangagwa's continued rule.Additionally, intra-party violence within Zanu-PF has been escalating, with clashes erupting at local meetings and community gatherings. In Ward 2, Kadoma, a physical altercation broke out between two groups of supporters over the "2030 agenda." Meanwhile, in Epworth, two opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members were allegedly assaulted by Zanu-PF supporters for opposing the presidential term extension."Victims were assaulted with metal rods, sustaining injuries to the face, mouth, and head, and had their phones confiscated by the assailants," the report noted.In response to the growing violence, ZPP has called on the government and judiciary to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights. It also urged the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to establish effective mechanisms for investigating and prosecuting those responsible for human rights violations.