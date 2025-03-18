Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

News / National

by Staff reporter

A newly declassified document from the John F. Kennedy (JFK) files, released overnight by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that Harare - then known as Salisbury - was among six secret CIA field bases in Africa during the 1960s.The document, part of a trove of previously classified intelligence files, lists covert CIA operations across the world, detailing secret bases in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Harare was identified as a key intelligence hub for U.S. operations in the region during the height of the Cold War.While the full extent of the CIA's activities in Rhodesia remains unclear, the revelation confirms longstanding speculation that the U.S. maintained a clandestine presence in the country. At the time, the region was embroiled in geopolitical tensions, with nationalist movements fighting for independence from colonial rule.Other African cities identified in the document include locations in Kenya, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, suggesting that the U.S. was closely monitoring political developments across the continent.The release of the files has reignited debate over the CIA's role in shaping African politics during the Cold War, with analysts suggesting that the U.S. sought to counter Soviet influence by engaging in covert operations across the continent.The disclosure comes as part of Trump's broader push for transparency on the JFK assassination files, which have long been the subject of conspiracy theories. However, intelligence agencies continue to withhold certain records, citing national security concerns.Historians and political analysts are now calling for further investigations into the CIA's activities in Rhodesia, particularly its involvement in intelligence-gathering and potential influence on the country's political landscape before independence in 1980.