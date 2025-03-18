Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has firmly rejected claims that his office is responsible for authorizing or denying planned protests, including a nationwide demonstration scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025.Mutamba's comments came in response to a letter from a group of concerned citizens who intended to hold countrywide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, citing its failure to address the country's ongoing socio-economic and political crisis, characterized by rising unemployment and a faltering economy.In a letter dated March 18, 2025, which was shared on the ZRP's social media platforms, Mutamba clarified that the request for protest approval was directed to the wrong office."Reference is made to a correspondence dated 14 March 2025 on the above subject, which was served at my office on the same date at 1537 hours," Mutamba wrote. "Having perused the said correspondence, and particularly noting that the author(s) intended to ‘notify the Joint Operations Command (JOC)' of an intended ‘peaceful demonstration countrywide', I am certain that it has been misdirected to my office."The Joint Operations Command (JOC) is a high-level body comprised of senior officials from Zimbabwe's security agencies, including the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), and the ZRP. The JOC is tasked with coordinating national security matters, including the management of public disturbances and unrest.In his response, Mutamba emphasized that under Zimbabwean law, his office does not have the authority to regulate or approve public gatherings such as protests. He pointed out that the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) clearly stipulates how public demonstrations should be conducted and which government bodies are responsible for overseeing them."The Legislature, in its wisdom, through the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) (Chapter 11:23), excludes my office from regulating public gatherings and demonstrations," he wrote. "In fact, MOPA clearly outlines how these rights must be exercised. I, therefore, urge the concerned citizens, through their representatives, to ensure full compliance with the laws of Zimbabwe. Be guided accordingly."Mutamba's response has raised concerns over the legalities surrounding public protests, especially as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with mounting social and economic challenges. Critics of the government have repeatedly expressed frustrations over the country's economic decline, which has resulted in high unemployment rates, widespread poverty, and continued instability. The planned protests on March 20, 2025, are expected to focus on these issues, with activists demanding more accountability and reform from the ruling government.As the nation braces for potential unrest, all eyes will be on the government's response, and whether citizens' rights to assemble will be respected or suppressed.