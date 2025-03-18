Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chester man, Walter Chahwanda, has been charged in connection with a sexual offences investigation, following his arrest by Merseyside Police.Chahwanda, 33, of Plemonstall Court, was arrested on Thursday, March 13, 2025, and has since been charged with rape and sending photographs or films with the intent to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation.He appeared at Liverpool Adult Remand Court on Saturday, March 15, where he was remanded into custody. Chahwanda is now scheduled to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, April 14, 2025.The investigation into the allegations is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with further information to come forward. The charges against Chahwanda have raised concerns in the local community, and authorities are working to ensure that justice is served in this case.As the case progresses, the court will hear more details about the charges and any evidence that may be presented.