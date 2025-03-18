Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

Blessed Geza, a militant and vocal leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans, has issued an ultimatum to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, demanding his immediate resignation or face a catastrophic political endgame. Geza, who is notoriously known by the nickname "Bombshell," has called for a nationwide street uprising against the President on March 31, 2025.Geza, a fierce critic of Mnangagwa's leadership, accused the President of widespread corruption, nepotism, and incompetence, claiming that Mnangagwa and his political and business allies are looting the country and bringing it to the brink of destruction. In an emotionally charged message, Geza demanded that the man known as the "Crocodile" step down now or face a disastrous downfall.The war veterans leader took to social media and public forums to launch a blistering attack on Mnangagwa's character, accusing him of a series of grave crimes, both historical and contemporary. Geza alleged that Mnangagwa had been an impostor, spy, and sellout during the 1970s liberation struggle, and that he now governs a "kakistocracy" (rule by the least suitable) and a "kleptocracy" (rule by thieves). He further claimed that Mnangagwa had been involved in a plot to poison Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, which has been a sore issue in the ongoing Zanu-PF succession battle.Geza, who has been a vocal supporter of Chiwenga, defended the Vice President from recent attacks by Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa, a close ally of Mnangagwa. Mutsvangwa had referred to Chiwenga as "illiterate" and "incompetent," but Geza vowed to protect the Vice President, even if it meant risking his own life. He warned that the war veterans were prepared to die for Chiwenga.Delving into both historical and contemporary political matters, Geza also targeted several influential figures, including First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, and Chiwenga's ex-wife Marry, alleging corrupt and inappropriate ties between them. Geza promised to expose more details about the personal lives and business dealings of these figures soon.As political tensions within Zanu-PF reach new heights, with Chiwenga's military-backed faction increasing its pressure on Mnangagwa, Geza's words have heightened fears of an impending showdown. He warned Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, a staunch ally of Mnangagwa, not to interfere with the anti-Mnangagwa protests on March 31, urging the police and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to avoid confronting the people.Geza emphasized that Mnangagwa's position is vulnerable without the support of the security forces, but notably did not mention the role of the army in the potential conflict. It is widely believed that the military backs Chiwenga's faction, which is maneuvering to leverage mounting social unrest and discontent to oust Mnangagwa.However, Geza voiced concerns about corruption within the army's supply chain, specifically in relation to tenders, which he claimed were being exploited by Mnangagwa's corrupt networks. He also touched on the deteriorating state of Zimbabwe's economy, calling out the government for plundering state resources, mismanaging public funds, and stifling political and civil liberties.Geza's remarks come at a time of increasing political instability within Zanu-PF, with Chiwenga's faction aggressively mobilizing against Mnangagwa's leadership. The President, who came to power in 2017 through a military coup and later cemented his position through disputed elections, now faces mounting pressure as war veterans, military officers, and the public demand significant change.The situation continues to evolve, and many are closely watching how this internal Zanu-PF conflict will unfold in the coming weeks, especially with the planned mass protests on March 31, 2025. Geza's warning of an "unstoppable political wave" suggests that the stakes have never been higher for both the government and the opposition.