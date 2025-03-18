Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

News / National

by Paul Ndou

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Paul Tungwarara has stepped up his bootlicking measures by donating construction materials in Masvingo.He has donated 600 bags of cement, 10,000 bricks, roofing material, windows, door frames, and all the necessary building materials to finish the construction of a ZANU PF conference center.Tungwarara is always behind President Mnangagwa in a bid to shield his dirty deals.After trying to bribe war veterans to support the 2030 movement he has stepped up to lure youths by launching a 2 million youth fund to be shared among all the ten provinces on Thursday.Meanwhile, some youths have blasted the initiative saying their problem is not money but how to make money.