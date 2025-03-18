Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Land Battle Intensifies as Over 800 Families Face Eviction

by Nevison Mpofu
31 mins ago | Views
Over 800 families at Warwick Farm, located 30 kilometers west of Harare near Lake Chibero, are facing eviction and demolition threats despite having been settled on the land under Zimbabwe's Land Reform Program. The residents are locked in a prolonged legal battle with Nicholas Nyandoro, a Canadian-based Zimbabwean developer, who claims ownership of the land.

Background of the Dispute

The Warwick Farm settlers, who have been living on the land since 2000, argue that the property was constitutionally gazetted as state land on September 1, 2000, as part of Zimbabwe's land redistribution initiative. Despite this, Nyandoro claims to have purchased the land in 2003, raising questions about how the sale occurred three years after the land's gazetting.

According to Clayton Ndabaningi Matinyanya, chairman representing the affected families, Nyandoro has been aggressively pursuing eviction and demolition orders through the courts. Matinyanya accuses Nyandoro of reversing the gains of the Land Reform Program by attempting to claim ownership of state land.

Legal Struggles and Government Inaction

In 2019, then-Minister of Lands and Resettlements, Douglas Mombeshora, instructed the Mashonaland West Provincial Lands Office in Chinhoyi to provide offer letters to the Warwick Farm residents. However, this directive has yet to be fulfilled, leaving the settlers without official documentation to secure their land rights.

Matinyanya believes this inaction is linked to powerful individuals with vested interests in Warwick Shares [Private] Limited, a company linked to Nyandoro. Notably, lawyer and politician Jonathan Samkange, previously a director in Warwick Shares, has been implicated in the controversy.

Court Rulings and Disputed Ownership

Legal battles over Warwick Farm date back to 2013 when Warwick Shares obtained a default judgment declaring the property private land and ordering the removal of government endorsements on the title deeds. The government re-gazetted the land in 2014, prompting Warwick Shares to file another lawsuit seeking to have the farm de-listed. This resulted in a second default judgment in their favor in 2018.

Despite these rulings, the residents argue that the constitution - specifically Sections 72(4) and 290 - protects their rights as lawful settlers under the Land Reform Program. They insist that Warwick Shares' legal victories contradict constitutional provisions and cannot override state ownership of the gazetted land.

The Ongoing Struggle

Since 2019, the Warwick Farm residents have endured continuous threats of eviction and demolition. Their appeals to authorities for intervention have largely been ignored, intensifying frustrations within the community.

"We are living in fear and uncertainty," said Matinyanya. "Our families are constantly on edge, unsure if our homes will be demolished."

The case highlights deep tensions within Zimbabwe's land reform landscape, as residents demand government accountability and protection of their constitutional rights.

Source - Nevison Mpofu

