Border jumper robbed $40

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree-based suspected robber is in trouble after he allegedly robbed a border jumper of her $40 at Plumtree border post.Gift Chagonda (29) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded Chagonda to tomorrow for trial.The state alleged on March 18 Ruvimbo Murambadoro was coming from Botswana when she met the suspect along Ramagkwebana river intending to illegal cross into Zimbabwe.The suspect offered to help her cross in Zimbabwe for $20 fee and she agreed.Along the way Chagonda demanded more cash which he said, he wanted to give soldiers who would give them free passage.The complainant said she did not have money and Chagonda grabbed Murambadoro and robbed her $40.Upon entering Zimbabwe Murambadoro rushed to police and filed a police report leading to the arrest of Chagonda.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.