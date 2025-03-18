7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seven people lost their lives early Wednesday morning in a tragic three-vehicle collision near Dzivarasekwa, police have confirmed.According to National Police Spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, close to Thuli Service Station. The accident involved a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, a haulage truck, and a UD 70 truck."Seven people were killed while eight others sustained injuries," Nyathi said. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the kombi driver failed to give way at the traffic lights-controlled junction, resulting in the accident."Eyewitnesses at the scene described the horrifying moment when the vehicles collided, with emergency services rushing to assist the injured. Paramedics transported the wounded to nearby hospitals for medical attention.Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident and have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, particularly at intersections.This latest accident adds to the growing concerns over road safety in Zimbabwe, where reckless driving, failure to observe traffic signals, and vehicle overloading remain significant contributors to road fatalities.