Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Seven people lost their lives early Wednesday morning in a tragic three-vehicle collision near Dzivarasekwa, police have confirmed.
According to National Police Spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, close to Thuli Service Station. The accident involved a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, a haulage truck, and a UD 70 truck.

"Seven people were killed while eight others sustained injuries," Nyathi said. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the kombi driver failed to give way at the traffic lights-controlled junction, resulting in the accident."

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the horrifying moment when the vehicles collided, with emergency services rushing to assist the injured. Paramedics transported the wounded to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident and have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, particularly at intersections.

This latest accident adds to the growing concerns over road safety in Zimbabwe, where reckless driving, failure to observe traffic signals, and vehicle overloading remain significant contributors to road fatalities.

Source - zimlive

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

42 mins ago | 73 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

15 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

15 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

15 hrs ago | 806 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

17 hrs ago | 135 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

20 hrs ago | 785 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

20 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

20 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

20 hrs ago | 2829 Views

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

20 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

20 hrs ago | 4018 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

22 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

23 hrs ago | 2312 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

23 hrs ago | 735 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

23 hrs ago | 262 Views

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

23 hrs ago | 394 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

18 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 515 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

18 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 473 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

18 Mar 2025 at 08:50hrs | 207 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

18 Mar 2025 at 08:50hrs | 706 Views

Cop confesses to killing Bulawayo detective

18 Mar 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1860 Views

Mother accuses sons of abusing her

18 Mar 2025 at 08:42hrs | 601 Views

Mafume promises ZIFA 40 hectares of land to build stadium

18 Mar 2025 at 08:41hrs | 263 Views

Chinamasa confident Zanu-PF can convince Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028

18 Mar 2025 at 08:40hrs | 315 Views

Mnangagwa ally vows decisive action against war veterans

18 Mar 2025 at 08:39hrs | 676 Views

Chivayo's lobola $75,000 cash stolen at inlaws' farm

18 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 1781 Views

Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa are blood relatives

17 Mar 2025 at 21:14hrs | 3361 Views

Chaos as truck carrying Chibuku beer overturns on highway

17 Mar 2025 at 21:07hrs | 1791 Views