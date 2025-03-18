Latest News Editor's Choice


HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
Harare Youth Transporters Association (Hayta) Chairperson, Mr Edmore Gwengwe has pledged two coffins and some few groceries to cover funeral requirements from amongst Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa junction victims following a fatal accident which occurred Wednesday morning along Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com crew this morning, Gwengwe has announced that the spirit of Ubuntu has forced him to assist the victims and was saddened to note that some of them were on their way to fend for their families.

"As HAYTA, we were saddened to note that amongst the victims, there were breadwinners and other entrepreneurs who were on their way in trying to make ends meet. They left their homes going to work so that their dependants would make a living, but it was unfortunate that they could not make it," Gwengwe said.

"The spirit of Ubuntu has forced us to contribute two coffins for decent burial of some amongst the victims and some few groceries to cover funeral expenses. We are not sure if the commuter omnibus that was involved in the accident was registered under local associations or not, but our heartfelt condolences goes to the families who lost their loved ones. Death is something which negatively impact on relatives and the dependents left behind, and it causes a lot of trauma and distress," Gwengwe added.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that the fatal road traffic accident involve three vehicles, a Toyota Hiace kombi, haulage truck and UD 70 truck which occurred early in the morning at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa turn-off near Thuli Service Station.

Seven people were killed while eight others were injured. It is alleged that the kombi driver failed to give way at the traffic lights controlled junction resulting in the accident.

The HAYTA has been active in assisting and donating among various accident victims. It has also been active in complementing Government’s efforts in fighting drug and substance abuse by assisting youths living on the streets who would have been rehabilitated from the vice.

Gwengwe's organisation has also been playing a crucial mobilisation role when private transporters affiliated to HAYTA gave preferential treatment and waiver by employing people living on the streets to earn a better living.

