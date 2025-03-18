Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago
Informal traders in Bulawayo's central business district (CBD) have continued their operations despite a relocation deadline set by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) today. Vendors remain unfazed by the directive, with many expressing concerns over the costs and uncertainty of moving to new designated sites.

The BCC announced the relocation plan on Tuesday, aiming to clear illegal vending activities and restore order in the city. However, some vendors say the move threatens their livelihoods.

"I can understand the council's intentions, but they need to consider the people who rely on this space. We are not just numbers, we are families," said Miss Nomalanga Maphosa, a vendor in the CBD.

Alongside the relocation, the council has also enforced a ban on pushcarts within the CBD, in line with a government directive aimed at improving public order. Authorities argue that illegal vending contributes to littering, crime, and unfair competition for formal businesses.

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, stated that traders currently operating along 5th Avenue would be moved to the Bhaktas 2 Site, located along Lobengula Street and 2nd Avenue.

Despite the directive, vendors remain skeptical, with many arguing that moving to new sites could drastically reduce customer traffic and affect their daily earnings. Some have called for better planning and consultation before enforcement.

The situation remains tense as authorities weigh enforcement measures, while vendors continue their activities in defiance of the directive.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Vendors, #BCC, #Ignore

