Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

by Staff reporter

Firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza resurfaced online Tuesday evening, reigniting political tensions as he called for nationwide street protests on March 31 to demand President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.In a half-hour-long "State of the Nation Address" posted on YouTube and X (Twitter), Geza, dressed in military gear, declared that the demonstration would not merely be a protest but an "uprising.""Fellow Zimbabweans, we implore all of you on 31 March … everyone should invade the streets. We want spy Mnangagwa and his rogues to go," Geza proclaimed. A staunch backer of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's presidential ambitions, the war veteran urged private citizens to assist demonstrators with transport on the day of the protests.Geza also issued a stern warning to Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, cautioning him against interfering with the demonstrations. He argued that the protests aimed to liberate law enforcement officers and other citizens from economic hardship caused by the Mnangagwa administration."We do not ever want to hear that there is any demonstrator who was beaten up or injured," he warned, asserting that the movement against Mnangagwa was "an unstoppable wave."Furthermore, Geza openly urged Mnangagwa to relinquish power without resistance and openly campaigned for Chiwenga as Zimbabwe's next leader. He claimed that prominent opposition figures, including Nelson Chamisa, Job Sikhala, and Tendai Biti, supported Chiwenga's potential presidency.Geza has been in hiding for over a month following a series of press conferences in which he denounced Mnangagwa's alleged bid to extend his rule beyond 2028. The police have stated they are eager to arrest Geza - nicknamed "Bombshell" - on charges of undermining the president and inciting violence.His sudden reappearance in military attire has fueled speculation about internal divisions within Zimbabwe's ruling elite, with fears of a potential coup reminiscent of the 2017 ousting of former President Robert Mugabe. While Geza's bravado remains unexplained, there are strong suspicions that he may have backing from Chiwenga or other influential figures opposed to Mnangagwa's rumored third-term aspirations.Chiwenga himself has not publicly commented on his presidential ambitions or expressed support for Mnangagwa's extended tenure. His only known reaction came when he laughed off a journalist's question about the so-called "2030 agenda" at a recent event in Bulawayo.As tensions escalate, all eyes remain on March 31, with uncertainty looming over whether the protests will materialize and how the government will respond.