Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has identified Andreas Ethan Mathibela, a prominent leader of a vocal war veterans' faction, as a “person of security interest.“ A leaked memo, allegedly sent to border posts at Maitengwe, Mphoengs, and Plumtree, flagged Mathibela's movements. However, it remains unclear whether the memo is authentic.

Mathibela, believed to be associated with firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza, had his press conference disrupted by unidentified thugs on Monday. His ties to Geza place him at the center of rising political tensions following Geza's recent call for nationwide street protests on March 31 to demand President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.

On Tuesday evening, Geza posted a half-hour-long "State of the Nation Address" on YouTube and X (Twitter), declaring the planned demonstration an “uprising“ rather than a mere protest. Dressed in military gear, he urged Zimbabweans to take to the streets, calling Mnangagwa a "spy“ and accusing his government of economic mismanagement.

Geza, a known supporter of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's rumored presidential ambitions, also issued a warning to Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, cautioning him against suppressing the protests. He argued that law enforcement officers, like ordinary citizens, were victims of Zimbabwe's economic decline under Mnangagwa's leadership.

Having gone into hiding over a month ago after publicly denouncing Mnangagwa's bid to extend his rule beyond 2028, Geza remains a wanted man. Police say they are eager to arrest him on charges of undermining the president and inciting violence.

Geza's reappearance in military attire has fueled speculation about internal rifts within Zimbabwe's ruling elite, raising fears of a possible military coup similar to the November 2017 ouster of former President Robert Mugabe. While Chiwenga has neither confirmed nor denied his alleged presidential ambitions, his silence has only added to the uncertainty.

With Mathibela now reportedly under surveillance and Geza openly challenging the presidency, Zimbabwe's political landscape appears set for further turbulence in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source - online

Must Read

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

41 mins ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

8 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

8 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

9 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

9 hrs ago | 415 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

19 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

19 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

19 hrs ago | 4126 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

20 hrs ago | 909 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

22 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

22 hrs ago | 139 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

18 Mar 2025 at 15:55hrs | 900 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

18 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1333 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

18 Mar 2025 at 15:41hrs | 1622 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

18 Mar 2025 at 15:34hrs | 3614 Views

6 armed robbery suspects killed in Bulawayo shootout

18 Mar 2025 at 15:31hrs | 1421 Views

Bulawayo relocates 5th Avenue informal traders

18 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 4442 Views

What's the point of a witness protection law when Zimbabwe is a lawless country?

18 Mar 2025 at 13:40hrs | 362 Views

New Zimbabwe political party vows to resist Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda

18 Mar 2025 at 12:59hrs | 2367 Views

PHOTOS: Pirate taxi knocks down woman, crashes into oncoming vehicle

18 Mar 2025 at 12:54hrs | 784 Views

Bulawayo tap water smells like sewage?

18 Mar 2025 at 12:52hrs | 299 Views

6,000 teenagers were impregnated in Matebeleland South last year

18 Mar 2025 at 12:52hrs | 406 Views

Joshua Nkomo scholarship applications open until 31 March 2025

18 Mar 2025 at 12:39hrs | 364 Views

Police probe NSSA boss over RTG extortion plot

18 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 551 Views

What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

18 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 495 Views

Crossborders4ED drills borehole in Beitbridge

18 Mar 2025 at 08:50hrs | 209 Views

25-year-old runs over neighbour in brawl

18 Mar 2025 at 08:50hrs | 719 Views