CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

by Staff reporter

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has identified Andreas Ethan Mathibela, a prominent leader of a vocal war veterans' faction, as a “person of security interest.“ A leaked memo, allegedly sent to border posts at Maitengwe, Mphoengs, and Plumtree, flagged Mathibela's movements. However, it remains unclear whether the memo is authentic.Mathibela, believed to be associated with firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza, had his press conference disrupted by unidentified thugs on Monday. His ties to Geza place him at the center of rising political tensions following Geza's recent call for nationwide street protests on March 31 to demand President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.On Tuesday evening, Geza posted a half-hour-long "State of the Nation Address" on YouTube and X (Twitter), declaring the planned demonstration an “uprising“ rather than a mere protest. Dressed in military gear, he urged Zimbabweans to take to the streets, calling Mnangagwa a "spy“ and accusing his government of economic mismanagement.Geza, a known supporter of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's rumored presidential ambitions, also issued a warning to Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, cautioning him against suppressing the protests. He argued that law enforcement officers, like ordinary citizens, were victims of Zimbabwe's economic decline under Mnangagwa's leadership.Having gone into hiding over a month ago after publicly denouncing Mnangagwa's bid to extend his rule beyond 2028, Geza remains a wanted man. Police say they are eager to arrest him on charges of undermining the president and inciting violence.Geza's reappearance in military attire has fueled speculation about internal rifts within Zimbabwe's ruling elite, raising fears of a possible military coup similar to the November 2017 ouster of former President Robert Mugabe. While Chiwenga has neither confirmed nor denied his alleged presidential ambitions, his silence has only added to the uncertainty.With Mathibela now reportedly under surveillance and Geza openly challenging the presidency, Zimbabwe's political landscape appears set for further turbulence in the coming weeks.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.