Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve

The Mbire community remains deeply distressed after a 96-year-old grandmother, who was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old villager, continues to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained during the horrific attack.

The suspect, Tafadzwa Kazungaire of Charuma Village in Mbire, appeared before the Guruve Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 14, where he was remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings.According to the state, the disturbing incident occurred on the night of March 13. The suspect allegedly arrived at the complainant's homestead around midnight and knocked on her door.The elderly woman, who was asleep at the time, asked the identity of the visitor. Kazungaire reportedly claimed to be her nephew visiting from Harare.Trusting his words, the complainant partially opened her door, only for the suspect to force his way inside.Once inside, Kazungaire allegedly overpowered the elderly woman and raped her before fleeing the scene.The victim cried out for help, alerting nearby villagers. Responding quickly, the residents tracked footprints that led them directly to the suspect's home.Upon entering Kazungaire's room, the villagers reportedly found blood-stained undergarments, along with further evidence linking him to the crime.The enraged mob affected a citizen's arrest and handed the suspect over to the police.Meanwhile, the elderly victim remains hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries. Authorities continue their investigations as the community reels from the shocking incident.