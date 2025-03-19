Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi has this Wednesday in Harare commented First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for championing gastronomy tourism which promotes indigenous culture and heritage as a mechanism for national identity.Speaking while officiating at the first 2025 Amai's Traditional Provincial Cook-Out Competition consisting of fourty-two contestants, Rwodzi applauded the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa who is also the Tourism patron in Zimbabwe for introducing various initiatives complementing Zimbabwe as the premier destination."Let me first recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts by our First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the Tourism Patron in Zimbabwe, for introducing various initiatives which promote our culture and heritage such as gastronomy tourism including Nhanga/Gota, and the National Fabric dress which is key in promoting the Zimbabwean identity and in turn an attraction to the International Tourists," Rwodzi said."Through her various initiatives, we have been able to further cluster and broaden tourism into various segments (clusterisation) including township, rural, religious, culture and heritage amongst which is amongst the 12 clusters that the Ministry is promoting," Rwodzi added."With these contestants today, we are celebrating gastronomy as part of sectors which promotes tourism so much from local upto national levels. The provincial Cook-Out Competitions will be rolled out to various provinces of our country and are therefore built up to our national grand finale on May 25, 2025," Rwodzi said."Today's event showcases culinary talent whole celebrating our rich cultural heritage and promoting Zimbabwean gastronomy," Rwodzi disclosed.Minister Rwodzi also explicitly explained President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 and how it aims to improve livelihoods in Zimbabwe.The Minister articulated the sustainability of Tourism through including communities in the Tourism value chain, and leaving no one and no place behind.This year's competitions have added persons with disabilities, ordinary men in the community. According to Minister Rwodzi, today witness the diversity of these people with a lot of excitement.Next week the competition is moving to Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West Provinces.