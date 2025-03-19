Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The nation should continue ignoring the "delusional rumblings" being made by former Zanu-PF member, Mr. Blessed Geza, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, said last night.Geza, who was expelled from the ruling party for allegedly attempting to undermine the party and committing acts deemed treasonous, continues to make utterances that the Government has dismissed as misdirected and baseless.In a statement, Dr. Muswere emphasized that no amount of "wanton ranting" would cause despondency in the country."Zimbabweans are encouraged to continue ignoring Geza's delusional rumblings. His polemic and reactionary grandstanding is a clear misdirection of ambition," said Dr. Muswere.The Minister described Geza as a "divisionalist and factionalist" intent on sowing seeds of discord within the ruling party and the nation. However, he asserted that Geza's efforts would not succeed."He is a fugitive from justice, and it will not be long before his inflammatory statements are dealt with," Dr. Muswere warned.Dismissing Geza as a self-serving individual falsely claiming to represent war veterans, Dr. Muswere stated that Geza's assertions were "nothing but hallucinations."He added that Geza had no moral or legal authority to speak on behalf of anyone or make corruption allegations, as the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa, has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption."Geza and his partners in crime cannot rewrite Zimbabwe's history," he said.Dr. Muswere reiterated that all attempts by Geza to divide Zanu-PF and the country at large would be futile."No iota of imagination will create disunity within the leadership. The leadership remains united, and the party, Zanu-PF, remains united," he declared.He also stressed that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert and are ready to deal with any individuals attempting to cause despondency in the country.