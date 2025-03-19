Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
he Zanu-PF succession battle between Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is reaching a critical juncture as the confrontation escalates ahead of the March 31 deadline. The unfolding power struggle has far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe's political future, making it essential to analyze the dynamics at play, the projected trajectory, and the possible outcomes.

The media, including The NewsHawks, has been closely following this story, dissecting the high-stakes maneuvering within the ruling party. In a recent podcast, UK-based investigative journalist Maynard Manyowa and his Dug Up team examined the roles of key players, including Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, and Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa. Mutsvangwa, a long-time Mnangagwa ally, has publicly opposed Chiwenga's bid for leadership, arguing that Mnangagwa prefers a democratic process through an elective congress rather than anointment.

Mutsvangwa has been highly critical of Chiwenga, labeling him as incompetent and unfit to govern. He asserts that Mnangagwa aims to extend his rule beyond 2028 through a constitutional amendment and by securing the 2027 Zanu-PF congress. Despite his public denials, Mnangagwa is seen as maneuvering behind the scenes to secure a third term.

The strategy involves pushing Chiwenga into a 2027 congress battle, where Mutsvangwa believes he will be outmaneuvered due to perceived unpopularity. The groundwork for Mnangagwa's extended rule has already been laid, as evidenced by last year's Zanu-PF conference resolution in Gweru, which endorsed his leadership beyond 2028.

The Military Factor and Historical Context

Mutsvangwa argues that the military will not intervene on Chiwenga's behalf, suggesting that the army will remain neutral. However, historical precedents indicate that the military has been the ultimate power broker in Zimbabwean politics, particularly since the Mgagao Declaration in 1975, which involved Chiwenga himself.

The role of the military in Mnangagwa's 2017 rise to power remains a crucial backdrop to the current battle. The coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe was preceded by extensive military preparations, including a $20 million deal with South Africa-based Boomslang Logistics to refurbish old armored vehicles. The coup was not resisted due to Mugabe's miscalculations and the weakened state of his loyalists within the security forces. Mugabe, who sought foreign intervention to stop the coup, was ultimately unsuccessful as regional powers declined to assist.

Mutsvangwa's version of events places significant blame on former intelligence chief Happyton Bonyongwe, claiming that his signing of death warrants for army generals accelerated the coup. However, evidence suggests that Bonyongwe sought to prevent the coup rather than trigger it. Documents indicate that Mugabe's reluctance to meet military commanders, combined with his moves to charge Mnangagwa and key army figures with treason, were the primary catalysts.

The Road to 2030: Mnangagwa's Game Plan

Following the 2017 coup, Mnangagwa initially sought an inclusive political arrangement, considering alliances with opposition figures like the late Morgan Tsvangirai and Dumiso Dabengwa. However, as political realities shifted, he consolidated power and distanced himself from Chiwenga.

The first major rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga occurred after the June 23, 2018, grenade attack at a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo. This event deepened mistrust between the two factions. The tension further escalated at the December 2018 Zanu-PF conference at Esigodini, where Mnangagwa openly began preparing for a second term.

Since then, Mnangagwa's focus has been on securing an extension of his rule. His supporters argue that he has the political capital and internal party support to achieve this, while Chiwenga's camp remains fragmented and uncertain about its next move.

The Implications of a Prolonged Power Struggle

The ongoing battle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga threatens to destabilize Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe's broader political landscape. If Mnangagwa succeeds in amending the constitution and securing his rule until 2030, it could lead to further internal divisions and possible defections within the ruling party. On the other hand, if Chiwenga manages to rally support within the military or party structures, the political scene could become even more volatile.

With March 31 looming as a critical date, the political maneuvering within Zanu-PF is intensifying. Whether Mnangagwa manages to cement his power or faces an unexpected challenge from Chiwenga remains to be seen, but the outcome will undoubtedly shape Zimbabwe's political future in the years ahead.

Source - online

Must Read

Zimbabwean prop signs or Northampton Saints

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

15 hrs ago | 936 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 hrs ago | 1117 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

21 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

21 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

22 hrs ago | 3329 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

23 hrs ago | 2652 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1299 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 797 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 404 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 775 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 438 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 370 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 768 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 675 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 671 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 868 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1757 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1353 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 956 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 471 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 356 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 430 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 122 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 957 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 309 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 604 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

19 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 549 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

18 Mar 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1349 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 341 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 4866 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

18 Mar 2025 at 20:22hrs | 2352 Views

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

18 Mar 2025 at 20:19hrs | 1034 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

18 Mar 2025 at 18:21hrs | 2541 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

18 Mar 2025 at 18:17hrs | 156 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

18 Mar 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1217 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

18 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1503 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

18 Mar 2025 at 15:41hrs | 1895 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

18 Mar 2025 at 15:34hrs | 5117 Views