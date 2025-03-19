Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has dismissed his expulsion from the ruling ZANU-PF party, asserting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies should be the ones to leave instead.Geza, who previously served as a Central Committee member, was expelled earlier this month after publicly opposing efforts to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which ends in 2028.In an online address on Tuesday, Geza rejected his dismissal, arguing that those advocating for the '2030 agenda' should depart from the party."I have read newspaper articles where Patrick Chinamasa announced that I have been fired from ZANU-PF. That is nonsense. ZANU-PF is a product of ZIPRA and ZANLA forces; that is our baby," Geza declared."No one can fire me. Instead, I have fired Mnangagwa and his 2030 supporters from ZANU-PF. What remains is for them to leave the party."Geza dismissed his expulsion as irrelevant, claiming it came from a faction of ZANU-PF that he does not recognize. He also condemned Mnangagwa's leadership, accusing it of exacerbating Zimbabwe's economic decline and warning that future generations would not forgive continued inaction."They are talking about their own version of ZANU-PF, which I have nothing to do with."But the true ZANU-PF knows that I expelled them, so they cannot fire me from a bogus organization that I don't belong to. That is why I ordered Mnangagwa to leave," he added.Geza also reiterated calls for Mnangagwa to step down immediately over alleged misgovernance, stressing the need for urgent change in leadership to address the country's worsening economic situation."The situation in our country has become increasingly depressing. We cannot continue to live under economic bondage. Our grandchildren will never forgive us if we don't condemn these charlatans," he said.Geza's remarks come as internal ZANU-PF factional tensions continue to mount, with growing dissent against efforts to extend Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutional mandate.