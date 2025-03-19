Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A housemaid in Kariba was accidentally shot and injured after a pistol fell from the bed she was making and discharged, striking her in the lower limb.

The firearm is believed to belong to her employer, identified as 57-year-old Charlene Geddes. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Stand Number 626 Baobab Lodge, Kariba.

Confirming the case, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"ZRP Kariba is investigating circumstances surrounding an incident in which a female adult aged 32 years was accidentally shot on her lower limb of the left leg and sustained a gunshot wound," said Inspector Kohwera.

"The victim was doing her household chores when a firearm dropped and fired one round, which shot her leg. She was rushed to a local medical centre for treatment, and a police report was made at ZRP Kariba."

Police in Mashonaland West have since urged all firearm holders to ensure their weapons are securely stored in gun cabinets fixed to the wall. Authorities also reminded gun owners to notify police whenever they change addresses and to comply with all requirements under the Firearms Act.

The incident has sparked discussions about firearm safety in homes, with calls for stricter adherence to gun security regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Maid, #Gun, #Injured

Comments

Easter mega clearance sale

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwean prop signs or Northampton Saints

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

15 hrs ago | 933 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

18 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

20 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

21 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

22 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

23 hrs ago | 2643 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1295 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 795 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 403 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 774 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 438 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 368 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 765 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 672 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 670 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1849 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 868 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1757 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1353 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 955 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 470 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 355 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 429 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 122 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 941 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 309 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 603 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

19 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 549 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

18 Mar 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1348 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 341 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 4863 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

18 Mar 2025 at 20:22hrs | 2352 Views

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

18 Mar 2025 at 20:19hrs | 1033 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

18 Mar 2025 at 18:21hrs | 2539 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

18 Mar 2025 at 18:17hrs | 156 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

18 Mar 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1212 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

18 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1502 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

18 Mar 2025 at 15:41hrs | 1895 Views

Fastjet Zimbabwe launches Harare-Lusaka flight route

18 Mar 2025 at 15:34hrs | 5114 Views