Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

News / National

by Staff reporter

A housemaid in Kariba was accidentally shot and injured after a pistol fell from the bed she was making and discharged, striking her in the lower limb.The firearm is believed to belong to her employer, identified as 57-year-old Charlene Geddes. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Stand Number 626 Baobab Lodge, Kariba.Confirming the case, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."ZRP Kariba is investigating circumstances surrounding an incident in which a female adult aged 32 years was accidentally shot on her lower limb of the left leg and sustained a gunshot wound," said Inspector Kohwera."The victim was doing her household chores when a firearm dropped and fired one round, which shot her leg. She was rushed to a local medical centre for treatment, and a police report was made at ZRP Kariba."Police in Mashonaland West have since urged all firearm holders to ensure their weapons are securely stored in gun cabinets fixed to the wall. Authorities also reminded gun owners to notify police whenever they change addresses and to comply with all requirements under the Firearms Act.The incident has sparked discussions about firearm safety in homes, with calls for stricter adherence to gun security regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.