Geza ropes in Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Outspoken war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza has issued President Emmerson Mnangagwa with an ultimatum to step down or face mass street protests on March 31.

Geza, who recently resurfaced in military attire, made his stance clear in an online address, condemning Mnangagwa's government for rampant corruption and mismanagement. He called upon Zimbabweans to prepare for a nationwide demonstration to demand Mnangagwa's resignation.

**"On March 31, we kindly ask everyone to participate in an uprising. Everyone should go to the streets. We want Mnangagwa and his corrupt cabal to step down. We appeal to those who can provide transportation to assist.

"Come out in numbers so that these people leave. We don't want to hear that law enforcement agents have descended on the public or harmed them. Be warned. It's a wave, and it's unstoppable. Let people demonstrate freely. It is a constitutional right. We are doing this for Zimbabweans so that everyone gets a better life," Geza declared.

Geza, a former ZANU-PF Central Committee member, was expelled from the ruling party after opposing Mnangagwa's potential third term in office beyond 2028. He has since gone into hiding but continues to mobilize support against the government, which he accuses of cronyism and economic ruin.

He also claimed to have secured backing from several opposition figures, including Nelson Chamisa and Job Sikhala, as well as disgruntled ZANU-PF members aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, the signal is now close. We will bring it up in a clever way, so that our enemies will never know. It will be in a few days. We know that Mnangagwa wants to declare a state of emergency, but that will not work. We will deal with our issues as Zimbabweans.

"We have engaged all political players like Chamisa, Sikhala, Mwonzora, and Komichi, and we agreed on a way forward. For your own information, all these people like General Chiwenga. So be warned, the signal is coming very soon," Geza said.

The infighting within ZANU-PF has been intensifying, with factions openly challenging Mnangagwa's leadership. The developments bear resemblance to the 2017 internal conflicts that ultimately led to the coup which ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

With March 31 approaching, political tensions are expected to rise as both government and opposition forces brace for a potential showdown in the streets.

Source - NewZimbabwe

