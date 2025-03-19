Zimbabwean prop signs or Northampton Saints

News / National

by Staff reporter

Northampton Saints have secured the signing of Zimbabwean prop Cleopas Kundiona from French Pro D2 side USON Nevers ahead of the 2025/26 season.The 26-year-old tighthead will join the Gallagher Premiership club this summer, bringing with him experience from 49 appearances at Nevers—37 of which were as a starter. Known for his power in the set-piece and mobility around the park, Kundiona is also a key player for Zimbabwe's national team, the Sables. He was instrumental in their 2024 Africa Cup victory and will be aiming to help them secure qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup by defending their title this July.At 6'0" and 124kg, Kundiona has impressed Saints' Director of Rugby, Phil Dowson, who believes the Zimbabwean has all the attributes to succeed in the Premiership."We initially spoke with Cleopas around 18 months ago, and we've continued to watch him over at Nevers," said Dowson. "If you're a young prop playing regularly in Pro D2, then you're definitely doing a lot of good things on the pitch."He really impressed us with the way he spoke about everything he wants to achieve during his career, and how he wants to push himself as hard as possible to get there – we thought he would fit in really well with us here at Saints."So, we're excited to get Cleopas on board and very optimistic that he can have a big impact within our front-row group in Northampton."Kundiona first made a name for himself as a student at Falcon College in Zimbabwe, earning a senior national team start at just 19 years old. He later joined the Hollywoodbets Sharks, where he trained alongside Springbok stars Ox Nche and Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira. A move to Stade Olympique Chambéry in France's third tier followed before he earned a spot at Nevers in Pro D2, where he has developed into a standout performer.The Zimbabwean now follows in the footsteps of compatriot Brian Mujati, who made a significant impact at Northampton."Saints is a huge Club with a lot of heritage, and speaking to the coaches about the prospect of continuing to learn and progress my game in Northampton, it felt like this was a really positive move for me to make," said Kundiona."I am also really looking forward to playing in the Premiership for the first time in my career. The league is definitely faster than Pro D2, and I've already watched plenty of Saints' matches so I am relishing the chance to work alongside the players already at the Club."As a prop, scrummaging always comes first and foremost, but from there I love to get around the pitch as much as I can and put my teammates into space. Defensively, I love being in the fight and helping to put the team in a position to win matches."The support for Saints in Northampton is clear to see, and as a player, you always want to feel like you're playing for something bigger than yourself. Seeing the stadium packed out every week means a lot, so I am very excited to play in front of that crowd next season."Kundiona's arrival adds further strength to Saints' forward pack, and his experience at international level with Zimbabwe is expected to bring valuable depth to their front-row options.