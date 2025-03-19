Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged a US$150,000 bonus for Zimbabwe's national men's football team, the Warriors which was controversially stuffed with Scottland FC players, for each victory in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

If the Warriors triumph in both matches - against Benin on March 20 and Nigeria on March 25 - they will receive a total of US$300,000, in addition to the US$1 million the government has already committed for their CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

The financial incentive, announced on Thursday, comes as Zimbabwe continues to struggle with hosting international matches due to a lack of FIFA-approved stadiums. The Warriors are set to play their designated home fixtures in South Africa, as Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium in Harare remains under renovation. The stadium was first flagged by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2020 for failing to meet international standards.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi confirmed Mnangagwa's pledge in a statement but did not clarify whether the funds were from the president personally or from government coffers.

"This support underscores the government's unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification," Magwizi said.

"The nation is urged to rally behind the team, as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field. Zimbabwe stands united behind the Warriors."

The Warriors are seeking to make history by qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, and the financial backing could serve as a morale booster as they prepare for the crucial qualifiers.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

6 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

18 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

22 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

22 hrs ago | 1266 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2328 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2015 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 195 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3537 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 2789 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1357 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 846 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 409 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 790 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 447 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 393 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 813 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 730 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 693 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1900 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 875 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1787 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1372 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 962 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 478 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 379 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 444 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 142 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 1122 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 329 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 605 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

19 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 558 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

18 Mar 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1373 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 342 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 4922 Views

Blessed Geza resurfaces, escalates attacks on Mnangagwa

18 Mar 2025 at 20:22hrs | 2368 Views

Chivayo offers US$100,000 reward to recover $74,100

18 Mar 2025 at 20:19hrs | 1045 Views

Will Blessed Geza lead the planned 31st March demonstrations?

18 Mar 2025 at 18:21hrs | 2577 Views

Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

18 Mar 2025 at 18:17hrs | 158 Views

Minister Mhona confirms that 200km stretch of Victoria Falls highway is dilapidated

18 Mar 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1268 Views

US Consulate threatens to leave Johannesburg

18 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 1510 Views

Munyaka thrown off moving vehicle, dies of injuries

18 Mar 2025 at 15:41hrs | 1910 Views