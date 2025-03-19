Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The 41-year-old former swimmer, who won two Olympic gold medals, replaces German Thomas Bach - who had held the role since 2013 - and becomes the first woman, the first African and the youngest person to hold the role.

World Athletics boss Lord Coe was among the favourites to win Thursday's election in Greece, but Coventry secured an absolute majority of 49 of the 97 votes available in the first round.

Runner-up Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr won 28 votes while Coe secured eight.

France's David Lappartient and Japan's Morinari Watanabe won four votes each, while Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and Sweden's Johan Eliasch both took two.

Coventry, who already sits on the IOC executive board and was said to be Bach's preferred candidate, is the 10th person to hold the highest office in sport and be in post for at least the next eight years.

Coventry has won seven of Zimbabwe's eight Olympic medals - including gold in the 200m backstroke at both the 2004 and 2008 Games.

"The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamed of this moment," said Coventry, who beat six male rivals to win the vote.

"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa.

"I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model."

During her election campaign Coventry pledged to modernise, promote sustainability, embrace technology and empower athletes.

She placed particular emphasis on protecting female sport, backing a blanket ban of transgender women from competing in female Olympic sport.

Coventry has faced criticism in Zimbabwe in her capacity as sports minister since 2018, but defended her association with the government of controversial president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Governmental interference in football resulted in Fifa banning Zimbabwe from the international game in 2022, while last year the United States imposed sanctions on Mnangagwa and other senior officials for corruption and human rights abuses.

The presidential vote took place at a luxury hotel in a seaside resort about 60 miles south of Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Games.

IOC members had to hand in their phones before a secret electronic ballot at about 14:30 GMT.

The campaign process restricted candidates to 15-minute presentations at a private event in January, with media barred and no scope for questions from members afterwards.

Endorsements by members were not allowed, nor was any criticism of rival candidates, meaning behind-the-scenes lobbying played an important role.

Source - bbc

Must Read

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

1 min ago | 3 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

27 mins ago | 60 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

1 hr ago | 132 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

9 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2243 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1290 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2400 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2047 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 197 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3596 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 2835 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1406 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 877 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 413 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 796 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 451 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 402 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 833 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 753 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 702 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1905 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 888 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1795 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1379 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 970 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 481 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 394 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 451 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 161 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 1248 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 341 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 609 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

19 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 571 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

18 Mar 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1382 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 343 Views

Bombshell Allegation: Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of plotting VP Chiwenga's death

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 4972 Views