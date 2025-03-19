ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) disbursed ZWG 4.7 billion (US$224.9 million) to local authorities in 2024 for road maintenance, accounting for 88 percent of its total collections.In a statement on Thursday, ZINARA revealed that for the first time, it also provided 1,942,480 litres of diesel to councils to help address critical operational challenges.ZINARA reported that it increased the maintained road network from 23,000km in 2023 to 37,000km in 2024, a significant improvement in infrastructure coverage."For 2024, road authorities accessed about 90 percent of their budget allocation, a first in many years," said ZINARA CEO Nkosinathi Ncube."We increased support to local authorities to enable them to utilise their equipment and increase operational efficiencies by providing 1,942,480 litres of diesel."ZINARA has proven that it is possible to be a transparent and financially stable state entity that contributes positively to national projects."However, despite the improved funding, many local authorities continue to struggle with deteriorating road conditions. ZINARA data shows that some councils failed to fully utilise their allocations. Only 63 out of 94 local authorities exhausted their funding, while others left significant portions unspent.Chinhoyi, for example, was allocated ZWG 3.86 million but had only used ZWG 346,373 by the end of December, reflecting a low utilisation rate of 9 percent. Chegutu (33 percent), Bikita (38 percent), and Ruwa (51 percent) also failed to utilise their full allocations.By contrast, local authorities in Manicaland and Mashonaland East achieved a 100 percent utilisation rate, while Harare used 95 percent of its funds, Bulawayo 71 percent, Gweru 55 percent, and Masvingo 71 percent.ZINARA has set an ambitious target to disburse ZWG 11.6 billion for road maintenance in 2025, almost doubling the 2024 allocation.The agency's revenue streams in 2024 were dominated by toll fees, which generated ZWG 2.8 billion, followed by vehicle licensing fees (ZWG 2.3 billion), fuel levies (ZWG 727 million), and transit fees (ZWG 552 million). ZINARA attributed its increased collections—totaling ZWG 6.6 billion (US$346.3 million)—to "improved operational efficiency."Despite these positive developments, concerns remain over the state of Zimbabwe's road infrastructure, with calls for greater accountability in how funds are used to ensure tangible improvements on the ground.