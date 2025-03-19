Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Several youths and veterans of the liberation struggle mocked Presidential Youths Fund launch spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his controversial advisor, Paul Tempter Tungwarara, describing it as routine empty promise fulfilment diversion (from existing socio-economic and political realities) strategy presented in large font-sized banner disguised as realistic figures meant to cover-up ZANU-PF current supreme leader's deficiencies.Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprimand by ZANU-PF disciplinary authorities, bussed youths from various provinces have testified that the event was a sideshow to divert them from existing political tensions between the party's two major factions."We know that this event was just organised to send a signal in terms of power and authority between a faction pushing for President's long stay in power beyond maximum constitutional term limit, and that which is indirectly pushing for Vice President Chiwenga to take on, post 2028," the youth from Mashonaland East said."It happened during Mugabe era comrade and it's only a change of terminology when it was presented then, as community share ownership schemes then. It never reached the intended beneficiaries, in reality, but the narrative had already been driven that the youths benefited," the youth added."This is not genuine at all, but an intention to divert our focus in fighting the 2030ists. Instead, this time we have learnt the hard way during previous schemes and we will neither be hoodwinked into believing these political rhetoric disguised as genuine programmes to uplift youths," the youth added.Another youth leader from Matebeleland North concurred and claims that the party had for the longest time reduced them into beggars to eke a living."The party had deserted us for quite a long period of time and it has become a norm that we are used by these leaders as a means to settle their personal differences and factional fights. We have attended this event merely for us to have a better feeling for Harare since transport was free, not that we are eager to get any funding," the youth said."Politics is all about cultivating influence, authority and power over others, and we know that this is a mere gimmick by those trying to lure us into join them in pushing for President to preside over the country's affairs beyond 2030, (which is) a non-event that we are ready to fight left, right and centre," the youth added.Meanwhile, another ZANU-PF Harare Provincial leader and member of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has denounced the Presidential Youth Fund launch, describing it as a political cocktail and expensive bribery party."This is Mnangagwa's indirect 2030 farewell party disguised as a youth empoweent initiative. After realising that they fail to impress war veterans, Mnangagwa and Tungwarara now target poor youths with their controversial schemes disguised as genuine initiatives. The centre no longer holds for his intended constitutional term extension beyond 2028 and we are guarding against all sorts of unconstitutional means to extend his clinging onto power," the war veteran said."We are on high alert especially on issues to do with succession. Mnangagwa should peacefully vacate from presiding over the affairs of this country and give a chance to General Chiwenga," the war veteran added."We expect him to do that in a peaceful and brotherly manner, and in accordance to the masses expectations not trying to source influence and support from the disgruntled poor youths using dirty money sourced by a yet-to-become convict, Tungwarara," the war veteran added."As war veterans, we are rallying behind peaceful succession within ZANU-PF not resisting the process. After failing to infiltrate and influence war veterans to buy in their 2030 unconstitutional plot, Tungwarara and Mnangagwa are now mobilising some poor suffering masses using fake banners presented as genuine funding," the war veteran fumes."We won't be silenced and conform into believing that the President is doing this for a genuine cause. We are suffering as veterans of the liberation struggle and like all other citizens, we pin our hopes on General Chiwenga," the war veteran declared.Tungwarara recently received backlash for trying to buy war veterans silence through construction of matchbox-sized shacks in Manicaland. In Banket, Tungwarara mainly donated high-tech smartphones to ZANU-PF information and digital social media commissars and activists under Varakashi4ED banner masqueraded as accredited journalists, with only two journalists from state-controlled media benefiting from the digital gadgets bribery scam.One of the criminal charges pressed against Tungwarara include swindling an Indian investor, Razaa Jishan, amount totalling to US$2.3 million, a scam from which he allegedly sold a property he did not own and failed to deliver on promises, including work permits and licenses for Jishan's proposed business in Zimbabwe.In another related case, Tungwarara has another pending police complaint by a man who claims he defrauded him of $300,000, a charge the complainant claims he (Tungwarara) used his political links to suppress police investigations.