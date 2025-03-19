Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
Police have arrested three men from Hopley, Harare, in connection with a violent farm robbery in which in-laws of flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo were robbed of US$75,000 in cash. Authorities are now pursuing more suspects, including a police officer stationed at Kopje Police Station in Harare.

The daring heist unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday when up to 20 heavily armed men stormed Alpha Omega Farm in Marondera. The assailants, wielding rifles, pistols, machetes, and iron bars, overpowered security guards before breaking into the farmhouse and stealing the large sum of money, along with several personal items.

Investigators believe the stolen cash was part of the bride price Chivayo had recently paid for his wife, Lulu Muteke, during their traditional marriage ceremony on March 8. The businessman had publicly stated that he spent US$100,000 on the lobola payment.

According to police sources, the gang launched a coordinated assault on the farm's security. The farm, which is guarded by three private security officers and a fourth family-employed guard, was breached just after 1 AM when a DM Security guard stationed at the southside guardroom was ambushed. He was grabbed from behind and restrained with cable ties while about 19 armed men advanced towards the farmhouse.

The gang proceeded to attack other guards, disarming one of his CBC shotgun and striking another on the head with iron bars. Using bolt cutters, the robbers forced open the burglar screen and gained entry into the house.

Inside, Gerald Mutuke, 37, was confronted in a passageway and forced to surrender US$18,000, a Sarsilmaz pistol, and two mobile phones. Another victim, Vimbai Muteke, 43, handed over US$1,100, her phone, and the keys to a safe. The robbers then raided the main bedroom, stealing an additional US$55,000 from the safe.

As the robbers attempted to flee, a brave neighbor—alerted by the commotion—fired two shots from a distance using a .303 rifle. The gang responded by firing three shots of their own before escaping in a large white truck that had been spotted parked near the property before the raid.

Police later recovered an iron bar left behind by the robbers, which will be examined for fingerprints as part of ongoing investigations.

Following swift investigations, police arrested three suspects from Hopley, Harare, and are now tracking down the remaining members of the gang. One of the suspects still at large is a police officer based at Kopje Police Station, raising concerns about possible insider involvement.

A police spokesperson confirmed that investigations are progressing rapidly. "We have three suspects in custody, and we are actively pursuing other individuals linked to the robbery, including a police officer. We urge anyone with information to come forward," the official said.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and interviewing witnesses as they work to dismantle the gang.

The attack has once again highlighted concerns over rising violent crime in Zimbabwe, with police urging the public to take extra security precautions and report any suspicious activities.

Source - online

Must Read

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

10 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

21 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2250 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1294 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2411 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2047 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 198 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3600 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 2844 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1412 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 881 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 413 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 796 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 451 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 406 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 834 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 760 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 702 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1906 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 888 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1796 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1383 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 970 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 481 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 397 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 452 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 165 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 1261 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 342 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 611 Views