3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested three men from Hopley, Harare, in connection with a violent farm robbery in which in-laws of flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo were robbed of US$75,000 in cash. Authorities are now pursuing more suspects, including a police officer stationed at Kopje Police Station in Harare.The daring heist unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday when up to 20 heavily armed men stormed Alpha Omega Farm in Marondera. The assailants, wielding rifles, pistols, machetes, and iron bars, overpowered security guards before breaking into the farmhouse and stealing the large sum of money, along with several personal items.Investigators believe the stolen cash was part of the bride price Chivayo had recently paid for his wife, Lulu Muteke, during their traditional marriage ceremony on March 8. The businessman had publicly stated that he spent US$100,000 on the lobola payment.According to police sources, the gang launched a coordinated assault on the farm's security. The farm, which is guarded by three private security officers and a fourth family-employed guard, was breached just after 1 AM when a DM Security guard stationed at the southside guardroom was ambushed. He was grabbed from behind and restrained with cable ties while about 19 armed men advanced towards the farmhouse.The gang proceeded to attack other guards, disarming one of his CBC shotgun and striking another on the head with iron bars. Using bolt cutters, the robbers forced open the burglar screen and gained entry into the house.Inside, Gerald Mutuke, 37, was confronted in a passageway and forced to surrender US$18,000, a Sarsilmaz pistol, and two mobile phones. Another victim, Vimbai Muteke, 43, handed over US$1,100, her phone, and the keys to a safe. The robbers then raided the main bedroom, stealing an additional US$55,000 from the safe.As the robbers attempted to flee, a brave neighbor—alerted by the commotion—fired two shots from a distance using a .303 rifle. The gang responded by firing three shots of their own before escaping in a large white truck that had been spotted parked near the property before the raid.Police later recovered an iron bar left behind by the robbers, which will be examined for fingerprints as part of ongoing investigations.Following swift investigations, police arrested three suspects from Hopley, Harare, and are now tracking down the remaining members of the gang. One of the suspects still at large is a police officer based at Kopje Police Station, raising concerns about possible insider involvement.A police spokesperson confirmed that investigations are progressing rapidly. "We have three suspects in custody, and we are actively pursuing other individuals linked to the robbery, including a police officer. We urge anyone with information to come forward," the official said.Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and interviewing witnesses as they work to dismantle the gang.The attack has once again highlighted concerns over rising violent crime in Zimbabwe, with police urging the public to take extra security precautions and report any suspicious activities.