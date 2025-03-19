Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has been ranked in position 143 out of 147 nations according to the latest World Happiness Report.The World Happiness Report revealed the official ranking of the happiest to least countries globally, listing 147 nations in their results.Unsurprisingly Zimbabwe did not fare well on the latest edition of the annual World Happiness Report which is compiled using statistical analysis to take into account factors such as gross domestic product per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make one's own life choices, generosity of the general population and perceptions of the level of corruption in the society.Zimbabwe ranked 143rd is close to the bottom end of the rankings alongside Afghanistan in last place (147th), with Sierra Leone (146th), Lebanon (145th), and Malawi (144th) just ahead of it.European countries dominated the top twenty positions on the list, with fifteen.Finland was declared the happiest country in the world, for the eighth consecutive year in the annual World Happiness Report, with Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands rounding out the top five for 2024.The United Kingdom failed to be in the top 20.Non-European countries in this top twenty included Mexico (tenth), Australia (11th), New Zealand (12th), and Canada (18th).