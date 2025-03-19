Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been ranked in position 143 out of 147 nations according to the latest World Happiness Report.

The World Happiness Report revealed the official ranking of the happiest to least countries globally, listing 147 nations in their results.

Unsurprisingly Zimbabwe did not fare well on the latest edition of the annual World Happiness Report which is compiled using statistical analysis to take into account factors such as gross domestic product per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make one's own life choices, generosity of the general population and perceptions of the level of corruption in the society.

Zimbabwe ranked 143rd is close to the bottom end of the rankings alongside Afghanistan in last place (147th), with Sierra Leone (146th), Lebanon (145th), and Malawi (144th) just ahead of it.

European countries dominated the top twenty positions on the list, with fifteen.

Finland was declared the happiest country in the world, for the eighth consecutive year in the annual World Happiness Report, with Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands rounding out the top five for 2024.

The United Kingdom failed to be in the top 20.

Non-European countries in this top twenty included Mexico (tenth), Australia (11th), New Zealand (12th), and Canada (18th).

Source - byo24news

Must Read

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

7 mins ago | 6 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

32 mins ago | 83 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

1 hr ago | 144 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

9 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2243 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1290 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2402 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2047 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 197 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3596 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 2836 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1407 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 878 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 413 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 796 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 451 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 403 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 833 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 754 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 702 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1905 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 888 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1795 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1382 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 970 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 481 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 394 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 451 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 162 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 1252 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 341 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 609 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

19 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 571 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

18 Mar 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1382 Views

Jeff Radebe signed IPPs to benefit Patrice Motsepe?

18 Mar 2025 at 20:40hrs | 343 Views