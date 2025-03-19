Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Geza warns Tagwirei

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
Controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has come under fire from war veterans, with one of their leaders, Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, accusing him of monopolizing key economic sectors for corrupt activities.

Speaking out against Tagwirei's growing influence, Geza accused the businessman of using his political connections to secure lucrative government contracts while sidelining ordinary Zimbabweans.

"Tagwirei, we are warning you, together with your colleagues. We did not go to war so that you could monopolize corrupt contracts. We are going to deal with you decisively - mark my words - and thoroughly. By the time Mnangagwa leaves power, Zimbabwe will be a shell, and this is totally unacceptable. We cannot accept that," Geza declared.

Tagwirei, whose business empire spans fuel, mining, and infrastructure projects, has not been spared from internal battles within ZANU-PF. Some ruling party factions accuse him of leveraging his ties to Mnangagwa to entrench corruption by acquiring control over key state projects.

His company, Sakunda Holdings, has been awarded high-value contracts, including the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange flyover and the management of the controversial Command Agriculture programme. He also chairs the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, further expanding his grip on government-linked business ventures.

However, war veterans like Geza believe his involvement in these sectors has been detrimental to Zimbabwe's economy, accusing him of profiteering at the expense of national development.

Tagwirei has long been a target of corruption allegations, with reports linking him to the disappearance of US$3 billion from the Ministry of Agriculture between 2017 and 2018. This scandal led to his sanctioning by the United States, which accused him of using his wealth and connections to facilitate corrupt dealings for senior government officials.

Despite these accusations, Tagwirei has maintained his position as one of Zimbabwe's most influential business figures, continuing to secure government-backed projects.

Geza, who represents a growing faction of war veterans disillusioned with Mnangagwa's administration, argued that corruption and cronyism have worsened under the president's leadership.

"Corruption in Mnangagwa's government has become a cancer in this country. Mnangagwa has continued to deploy his cronies to milk this country dry," he said.

He further warned that war veterans, who fought for Zimbabwe's independence, would not sit idly by while the economy is plundered.

"We fought for economic emancipation and the equitable distribution of resources. But, on the contrary, Mnangagwa is stopping at nothing to take everything away from the country," Geza added.

The growing frustration within the war veterans' ranks signals mounting pressure on the government as it grapples with accusations of economic mismanagement, factionalism, and worsening public discontent ahead of the 2028 elections.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

12 mins ago | 8 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

37 mins ago | 108 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

9 hrs ago | 438 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

9 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

21 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2245 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1291 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2405 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2047 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 197 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3598 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 2838 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1407 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 878 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 413 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 796 Views

Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

19 Mar 2025 at 10:55hrs | 451 Views

Border jumper robbed $40

19 Mar 2025 at 10:53hrs | 405 Views

Government of Zimbabwe remains silent as land dispute affects more than 800 families close to Harare

19 Mar 2025 at 10:47hrs | 833 Views

Tungwarara donates to Mnangagwa's rural province

19 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 757 Views

Is it legal to keep US$70,000 cash at home in Zimbabwe?

19 Mar 2025 at 09:58hrs | 702 Views

Geza calls on Zimbabweans to rise against the govt

19 Mar 2025 at 08:22hrs | 1906 Views

Zimbabwean man charged in connection with sexual offences in the UK

19 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 888 Views

Zimbabwe police boss says he doesn't have authority to sanction protests

19 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 1796 Views

Harare was CIA field base in Africa reveals declassified JFK files

19 Mar 2025 at 07:21hrs | 1382 Views

Zimbabwean nanny burns elderly woman's mouth with household detergent

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 970 Views

Zanu-PF's 2030 agenda fuels political violence

19 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 481 Views

Bulawayo assures residents of water safety

19 Mar 2025 at 06:55hrs | 394 Views

Harare man fined for assaulting ex-wife over valentine's day gift

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 451 Views

Cholera outbreak spreads in Mashonaland

19 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 163 Views

Bulawayo City Council orders pushcart ban to restore order

19 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 1252 Views

US$2,5 million released to accelerate Lake Gwayi-Tshangani construction

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 341 Views

Several feared dead in Harare road accident

19 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 610 Views

Detective in court over colleague's death

19 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 571 Views

South Africans in danger of losing access to SABC

18 Mar 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1383 Views