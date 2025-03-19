'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Warriors staged a dramatic comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw against Benin in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.The Warriors found themselves trailing by two goals after Steve Mounié and Dodo Dokou struck early for Benin. However, Marshall Munetsi and veteran forward Knowledge Musona led Zimbabwe's resurgence, ensuring they earned a crucial point in the Group C encounter.Benin took control of the match early, with Brest striker Steve Mounié opening the scoring in the 14th minute. The West Africans doubled their lead in the 29th minute through Dodo Dokou, whose powerful finish left Zimbabwean goalkeeper Donovan Bernard with no chance.The Warriors struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, with Benin pressing high and denying them space to build from the back.Zimbabwe, however, showed resilience in the second half. Marshall Munetsi pulled one back in the 52nd minute after pouncing on a loose ball in the box. The equalizer came in the 78th minute when Knowledge Musona, making his return to the national team, converted from a set piece to spark celebrations among the Zimbabwean fans in Durban.Despite a late push from both sides, neither team could find the winning goal, and the match ended in a draw.The Warriors will now shift focus to their next World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on March 25. The draw keeps Zimbabwe in contention for qualification, but they will need a strong performance against the Super Eagles to boost their campaign.