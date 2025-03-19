Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two brothers from Hwange, Matabeleland North, have been sentenced to 25 years in prison each for the gruesome murder of their 89-year-old grandfather, whom they axed to death before burning his body beyond recognition.Events Ncube (31) and Keylop Ncube (22) were convicted by the High Court in Hwange after being found guilty of murdering Sibusisiwe Dube on April 1, 2024.According to court proceedings, the crime took place after a beer-drinking session at Maphosa Business Centre. Dube had been drinking with a companion, Tapson Munsaka, while the two brothers were also consuming alcohol at the same venue.Dube left the business centre around 7 PM, unaware that his grandsons were following him. The court heard that the pair attacked him with an axe, striking him on the head over an undisclosed dispute.In an attempt to cover up the crime, the brothers transported Dube's lifeless body using a scotch cart and placed it inside a kitchen hut before setting it ablaze. The intense fire completely charred the remains, making identification difficult.Police launched an investigation leading to the arrest of Events and Keylop Ncube. After the trial, the High Court found them guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced each of them to 25 years behind bars.The shocking murder has sent shockwaves through the Hwange community, with residents expressing outrage over the brutality of the crime.