Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Scottland FC owner Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya has made a bold prediction ahead of his team's highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC. The two sides are set to meet at Barbourfields Stadium on March 30, following the international break.

Sakupwanya has sent a strong warning to Highlanders, stating that his team will emerge victorious with an emphatic 4-0 scoreline.

"We are going to Bulawayo. We are definitely winning that one, and the scoreline will be 4-0," declared Sakupwanya confidently.

The ambitious businessman and club owner has also reiterated his belief in Scottland FC's potential, predicting a top-five finish for his expensively assembled squad this season. Looking beyond the current campaign, Sakupwanya has boldly claimed that his team will go on to win the league championship next season.

Scottland FC, which other commentators believe is a Zanu-PF project, has been making waves with their aggressive recruitment and financial backing. However, Highlanders, one of the country's most decorated clubs, will undoubtedly be eager to silence their outspoken opponents on home turf.

As the match approaches, football fans eagerly await whether Sakupwanya's confidence will translate into results or if Highlanders will prove their resilience at Barbourfields Stadium.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Scotland, #Bosso, #PSL

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Easter mega clearance sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

13 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

14 hrs ago | 776 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

17 hrs ago | 786 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

17 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

17 hrs ago | 984 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

17 hrs ago | 256 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

18 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 232 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

18 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

19 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

21 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 295 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3017 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2010 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 621 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 536 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 3318 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 479 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1210 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2353 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1371 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2593 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2128 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 214 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3780 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 3017 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1557 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 968 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 433 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 841 Views