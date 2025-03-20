Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scottland FC owner Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya has made a bold prediction ahead of his team's highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC. The two sides are set to meet at Barbourfields Stadium on March 30, following the international break.Sakupwanya has sent a strong warning to Highlanders, stating that his team will emerge victorious with an emphatic 4-0 scoreline."We are going to Bulawayo. We are definitely winning that one, and the scoreline will be 4-0," declared Sakupwanya confidently.The ambitious businessman and club owner has also reiterated his belief in Scottland FC's potential, predicting a top-five finish for his expensively assembled squad this season. Looking beyond the current campaign, Sakupwanya has boldly claimed that his team will go on to win the league championship next season.Scottland FC, which other commentators believe is a Zanu-PF project, has been making waves with their aggressive recruitment and financial backing. However, Highlanders, one of the country's most decorated clubs, will undoubtedly be eager to silence their outspoken opponents on home turf.As the match approaches, football fans eagerly await whether Sakupwanya's confidence will translate into results or if Highlanders will prove their resilience at Barbourfields Stadium.