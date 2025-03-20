Mum takes son to court for vandalism

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a distressing family dispute, Magret-PFunda, a Harare woman, appeared in the Civil Court seeking a protection order against her son, Masiiwa-pfunda, whom she accused of vandalism, theft, and emotional abuse.Magret told the court that her son had destroyed her property, including kitchenware, hardware tools, and flower vases, leaving her with almost nothing. She also alleged that Masiiwa had sold some of her belongings, such as clothes and blankets, and used the money to entertain his friends.Magret tearfully described how her son's behaviour had escalated to threats and aggression. She claimed that Masiiwa had accused her of killing his father and called her a witch, further exacerbating the tension between them. She expressed fear for her life, stating that her son had threatened to kill her and was claiming ownership of the house.The situation worsened as Masiiwa frequently brought friends to their home, turning it into a chaotic gathering place. Magret recounted how his friends would jump over the gate, harass her, and demand money from her son, which she believed he stole from her. She lamented that her house had been stripped of its belongings and reduced to a “playground” due to her son's actions.In his defence, Masiiwa denied all allegations, claiming that he was neither violent nor involved in vandalism. He insisted that he would never insult his mother or sell her property, accusing her of lying about him.After hearing both parties, Magistrate Meenal Narotam granted a protection order in favour of Magret. The magistrate warned Masiiwa to refrain from vandalising his mother's property, insulting her, or making any threats.