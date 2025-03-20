Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman kills sister-in-law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Rusape woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering her sister-in-law during a heated altercation. The court heard that the horrific incident occurred on May 8 in Vengere, Rusape.

According to court proceedings, Dorothy Matongo was at home with her nieces when Thandazile Kundai (26) emerged from her room and confronted her, demanding to know why she had assaulted her. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, during which Kundai grabbed Matongo by the neck.

In a shocking turn of events, Kundai then pulled a knife from the back pocket of her trousers and stabbed Matongo once on the left side of the chest. Matongo staggered out of the house, crying in pain, before collapsing to the ground as she bled profusely.

She was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries while on the way to Mutare.

Following the trial, the court found Kundai guilty of murder and sentenced her to 26 years behind bars. The ruling serves as a stern warning against violent disputes that escalate to fatal consequences.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Court, #Mum, #Son

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Easter mega clearance sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

13 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

17 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

17 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

17 hrs ago | 981 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

17 hrs ago | 253 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

19 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

19 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 291 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3005 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2005 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 621 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 3295 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 479 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1209 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2353 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1371 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2591 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2127 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 214 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3774 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 3016 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1554 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 965 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 433 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 840 Views