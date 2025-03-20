Woman kills sister-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Rusape woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering her sister-in-law during a heated altercation. The court heard that the horrific incident occurred on May 8 in Vengere, Rusape.According to court proceedings, Dorothy Matongo was at home with her nieces when Thandazile Kundai (26) emerged from her room and confronted her, demanding to know why she had assaulted her. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, during which Kundai grabbed Matongo by the neck.In a shocking turn of events, Kundai then pulled a knife from the back pocket of her trousers and stabbed Matongo once on the left side of the chest. Matongo staggered out of the house, crying in pain, before collapsing to the ground as she bled profusely.She was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries while on the way to Mutare.Following the trial, the court found Kundai guilty of murder and sentenced her to 26 years behind bars. The ruling serves as a stern warning against violent disputes that escalate to fatal consequences.