Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) have been charged with murder following the alleged brutal assault of a visitor at a Government building in Harare, which resulted in his death.The accused – Nqobile Dube (23), Faith Gladman Makoni (29), Godfrey Damu (24), and Munashe Atkins Zvavambire (20) – appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody until Monday for a bail hearing.According to prosecutor Ms Nomsa Kangara, the tragic incident occurred on March 6, between 5 PM and 6 PM, at the Mgandane Dlodlo Building, formerly known as New Government Complex, at the intersection of Central Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street in Harare.The victim, Jeffreys Kandemiiri, had arrived at the building to visit his uncle, Malvern Kandemiiri, who works on the fifth floor. However, upon arrival, he was confronted and chased away by ZPCS security personnel. He later encountered the accused officers on the second floor, where a violent altercation ensued.The court heard that the accused began assaulting Jeffreys, with Dube allegedly kicking him repeatedly in the stomach, while Makoni and Damu struck him with their fists. The assault escalated as the officers took him to the basement, where it continued.In the basement, Dube allegedly continued kicking Jeffreys and even stood on him while he lay on the ground. Damu reportedly used a broomstick to strike his legs, while Makoni and Damu hit him on the back and face. Zvavambire allegedly slapped him and poured water over him. The attack only ceased after witnesses, who were colleagues of the accused, intervened.Following the assault, Jeffreys was ordered to leave the premises and made his way to Simon Vengayi Muzenda Bus Terminus, where he collapsed. Good Samaritans helped him get home, but he endured severe pain throughout the night. The following day, his mother took him to a local clinic in Mabvuku, where he was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.Jeffreys remained hospitalised for seven days before succumbing to his injuries on March 14 at approximately 12:47 AM. A forensic post-mortem examination revealed that his death was caused by blunt trauma, leading to a severe abdominal infection resulting from the injuries he sustained.Following investigations, the four ZPCS officers were arrested and charged with murder. The case has sparked outrage, raising concerns over excessive force by security personnel in public institutions. Authorities have vowed to ensure justice is served as the legal proceedings continue.