Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is a visionary par-excellence, whose loyal service to Zimbabwe can never be over emphasised or rewritten, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.In a statement last night, Dr Muswere said President Mnangagwa had acquitted himself as a timeless revolutionary.“The electoral popularity which the President enjoys affirms his pro-development inclusive approach with inherent roots in Zimbabwe's anti-colonial struggle,” he said.“His loyal service to the people of Zimbabwe, the armed struggle as a strategist, a liberation prisoner and ZANLA intelligence supremo cannot be downplayed by quisling novices who are least qualified to question his credentials.“No amount of vitriol by those bent on self-serving political ambitions can erase his credentials as a reputable liberation forerunner, anti-colonial stalwart and guardian of our current national vision.”Dr Muswere warned against cyber rhetoric, saying it would not be tolerated, adding that the country's leadership remained steadfast against petty adversity.“Our towering liberation figures are battle-hardened political icons whose bond cannot be broken by petty banter from political novices. The high intellect of our top leaders cannot be undermined by any factional expedience.“Part of the President's responsibility during the war of liberation was to fish out and arrest spies, gather intelligence and security in rear, front and any other quarters.“As such, this rhetoric cyber excitement will not be tolerated under whatever circumstances. No one can rewrite the history of the President,” he said.Dr Muswere also warned the media against being used to propagate anarchy and despondency.Those found wanting, he said, would face the full wrath of the law.“We have also witnessed the extent to which some journalists have assigned themselves a responsibility to sow seeds of factional havoc. Those bent on the flagrant violations of the Cyber and Data Protection Act; as well as the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) at whatever level in society must stand guided not to nurse irrational factional appetites which seek to undermine the unity of our leaders in the ruling party and Government.“It must be clear that those media outlets illegally peddling and propagating these heinous atrocities will face the full arm of the law,” he said.Dr Muswere then urged malicious entities to refrain from attacking members of the Presidium.“We note with dismay the abuse of technology and online media platforms which have been spewing malicious attacks on the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. C.G.D.N Chiwenga.“The issues that are being peddled are sub-judice, which are linked to his past marriage. This is against basic ethics of journalism and general standards of criminal procedure and the judiciary system,” he said.Name dropping, added Dr Muswere, was another violation that the Government would not entertain. “There are then some malicious segments printing inflammatory t-shirts and lying that they have been sent by senior Zanu-PF officials, we say to you, we know who you are, that nonsensical name-dropping and maliciousness should stop forthwith,” he said.Insincere whistleblowing with respect to inexistent cases of corruption remained criminal and would not be accepted especially if it involves high ranking civil servants, Dr Muswere said.“Again, all procurement processes in Government are done in accordance with the law. The continued maligning of senior bureaucrats cannot be justified under the pretext of hollow freedom of expression as it is prone to injure the integrity of the nation's public institutions. Therefore, the media is encouraged to desist from abusing its constitutional liberties to be a purveyor of malice and fake whistleblowing,” he said.