Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is a visionary par-excellence, whose loyal service to Zimbabwe can never be over emphasised or rewritten, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

In a statement last night, Dr Muswere said President Mnangagwa had acquitted himself as a timeless revolutionary.

“The electoral popularity which the President enjoys affirms his pro-development inclusive approach with inherent roots in Zimbabwe's anti-colonial struggle,” he said.

“His loyal service to the people of Zimbabwe, the armed struggle as a strategist, a liberation prisoner and ZANLA intelligence supremo cannot be downplayed by quisling novices who are least qualified to question his credentials.

“No amount of vitriol by those bent on self-serving political ambitions can erase his credentials as a reputable liberation forerunner, anti-colonial stalwart and guardian of our current national vision.”

Dr Muswere warned against cyber rhetoric, saying it would not be tolerated, adding that the country's leadership remained steadfast against petty adversity.

“Our towering liberation figures are battle-hardened political icons whose bond cannot be broken by petty banter from political novices. The high intellect of our top leaders cannot be undermined by any factional expedience.

“Part of the President's responsibility during the war of liberation was to fish out and arrest spies, gather intelligence and security in rear, front and any other quarters.

“As such, this rhetoric cyber excitement will not be tolerated under whatever circumstances. No one can rewrite the history of the President,” he said.

Dr Muswere also warned the media against being used to propagate anarchy and despondency.

Those found wanting, he said, would face the full wrath of the law.

“We have also witnessed the extent to which some journalists have assigned themselves a responsibility to sow seeds of factional havoc. Those bent on the flagrant violations of the Cyber and Data Protection Act; as well as the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) at whatever level in society must stand guided not to nurse irrational factional appetites which seek to undermine the unity of our leaders in the ruling party and Government.

“It must be clear that those media outlets illegally peddling and propagating these heinous atrocities will face the full arm of the law,” he said.

Dr Muswere then urged malicious entities to refrain from attacking members of the Presidium.

“We note with dismay the abuse of technology and online media platforms which have been spewing malicious attacks on the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. C.G.D.N Chiwenga.

“The issues that are being peddled are sub-judice, which are linked to his past marriage. This is against basic ethics of journalism and general standards of criminal procedure and the judiciary system,” he said.

Name dropping, added Dr Muswere, was another violation that the Government would not entertain. “There are then some malicious segments printing inflammatory t-shirts and lying that they have been sent by senior Zanu-PF officials, we say to you, we know who you are, that nonsensical name-dropping and maliciousness should stop forthwith,” he said.

Insincere whistleblowing with respect to inexistent cases of corruption remained criminal and would not be accepted especially if it involves high ranking civil servants, Dr Muswere said.

“Again, all procurement processes in Government are done in accordance with the law. The continued maligning of senior bureaucrats cannot be justified under the pretext of hollow freedom of expression as it is prone to injure the integrity of the nation's public institutions. Therefore, the media is encouraged to desist from abusing its constitutional liberties to be a purveyor of malice and fake whistleblowing,” he said.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Muswere, #Geza, #Cyber

Comments

Easter mega clearance sale

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

13 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

14 hrs ago | 780 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

17 hrs ago | 787 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

17 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

17 hrs ago | 256 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

18 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 232 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

18 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

19 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

19 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

21 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 296 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3020 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2017 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 621 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 536 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 3325 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 479 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1210 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2354 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1371 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2593 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2128 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 214 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3780 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 3018 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1557 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 968 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 433 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 841 Views