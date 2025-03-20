Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo socialite Brendon Shoko, popularly known as “Breezy,” has been arrested for alleged forgery in a scandal involving his girlfriend and an accomplice.Shoko (28) allegedly conspired with his girlfriend, Priscah Chipeta (38), also known as Gugulethu Banda, and Knowledge Mhlanga (41) to defraud Ms. Phethekile Madonko of US$560. The money was entrusted to Chipeta for the payment of school fees on behalf of Ms. Madonko but was instead misappropriated by the accused trio.In an attempt to cover up the crime, they allegedly forged bank deposit slips to create a false impression that the fees had been paid. The fraud came to light when Gloag High School contacted Ms. Madonko, reminding her to settle her child's outstanding fees.Upon confrontation, Chipeta denied any wrongdoing, prompting Ms. Madonko to report the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the trio.The accused appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr. Maxwell Ncube and were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for today. The State is being represented by Ms. Mufaro Ndirayire.According to court documents, on January 7, Ms. Madonko entrusted Chipeta with US$350 to deposit into Gloag High School's CBZ Bank account for her child's school fees. Instead of making the payment, Chipeta allegedly converted the money to her own use before enlisting Shoko to forge a CBZ deposit slip.On February 20, Ms. Madonko gave Chipeta another US$210 for school fees, which was similarly misappropriated. Once again, Shoko and Mhlanga allegedly collaborated to produce a forged deposit slip.Authorities are continuing investigations into the case as the accused remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.