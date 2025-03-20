Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo socialite Brendon Shoko, popularly known as “Breezy,” has been arrested for alleged forgery in a scandal involving his girlfriend and an accomplice.

Shoko (28) allegedly conspired with his girlfriend, Priscah Chipeta (38), also known as Gugulethu Banda, and Knowledge Mhlanga (41) to defraud Ms. Phethekile Madonko of US$560. The money was entrusted to Chipeta for the payment of school fees on behalf of Ms. Madonko but was instead misappropriated by the accused trio.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, they allegedly forged bank deposit slips to create a false impression that the fees had been paid. The fraud came to light when Gloag High School contacted Ms. Madonko, reminding her to settle her child's outstanding fees.

Upon confrontation, Chipeta denied any wrongdoing, prompting Ms. Madonko to report the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the trio.

The accused appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr. Maxwell Ncube and were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for today. The State is being represented by Ms. Mufaro Ndirayire.

According to court documents, on January 7, Ms. Madonko entrusted Chipeta with US$350 to deposit into Gloag High School's CBZ Bank account for her child's school fees. Instead of making the payment, Chipeta allegedly converted the money to her own use before enlisting Shoko to forge a CBZ deposit slip.

On February 20, Ms. Madonko gave Chipeta another US$210 for school fees, which was similarly misappropriated. Once again, Shoko and Mhlanga allegedly collaborated to produce a forged deposit slip.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the case as the accused remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

13 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

14 hrs ago | 776 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

17 hrs ago | 786 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

17 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

17 hrs ago | 984 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

17 hrs ago | 256 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

18 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 232 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

18 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

19 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

21 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 295 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3018 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2011 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 621 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 536 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 3319 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 479 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1210 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2353 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1371 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2593 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2128 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 214 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3780 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 3017 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1557 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 968 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 433 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 841 Views