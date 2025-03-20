Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who was arrested last year for impersonating a doctor, began yesterday with the State revoking his bail following his conviction on two counts of fraud.Bulawayo magistrate Mrs. Eva Matura presided over the case and postponed the trial to March 27. Vanhuvaone, who arrived at court wearing a green designer suit and representing himself, was re-arrested immediately after the trial was adjourned.The case drew widespread attention after his arrest last year. During the trial, it emerged that one of the witnesses, Samantha Ziki, was a former girlfriend whom Vanhuvaone allegedly defrauded of US$1,600 in a failed nursing program scheme.During cross-examination, Vanhuvaone accused Ms. Ziki of using the courts to exact revenge over their past relationship. “You are just bitter and are settling scores using the courts,” he claimed. He further alleged that he only admitted owing her money due to threats of witchcraft.Vanhuvaone, a resident of Barbourfields suburb in Bulawayo, was arrested last year after being exposed for allegedly masquerading as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital under the alias Prosper Mpofu. Investigations revealed that he had been operating undetected from an office within the hospital for nearly two years, and had similarly deceived patients and staff at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).According to prosecutor Mr. Samuel Mpofu, the accused is facing charges of fraud and misrepresentation.On September 16 last year at Mpilo Central Hospital, Vanhuvaone attended to patients, posing as a medical practitioner, and prescribed drugs to them. He was charged with contravening Section 121 of the Health Professions Act Chapter 27:19, which prohibits unregistered persons from practicing or representing themselves as medical professionals.In a separate charge of fraud under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, Vanhuvaone allegedly misrepresented himself as a registered medical doctor to a patient, Faith Hove, on August 17 last year. Believing he was qualified, Hove sought his treatment and was charged US$120. She later discovered she had been deceived when her condition did not improve.Between February 2023 and April 2024, Vanhuvaone reportedly defrauded Ms. Ziki of US$1,600 by falsely promising to secure her a place at Mpilo Central Hospital's school of nursing. He allegedly collected the money but never facilitated the promised admission.Vanhuvaone has a prior conviction from 2022, when he was found guilty of assaulting two men at a city lodge, suspecting them of being in a relationship with his then-girlfriend. He was also convicted of malicious property damage. He avoided a prison sentence by pleading with the court, claiming he was a fifth-year medical student.For the assault charges, he was fined $70,000 or sentenced to seven months in jail. An additional ten-month sentence was suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. For malicious property damage, he received a ten-month sentence, with five months suspended for good behavior and the remaining five months suspended on the condition that he compensates the victim, Ndebele, with US$1,100 for the destroyed property.With the latest fraud convictions, Vanhuvaone remains in custody as he awaits further court proceedings.