School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hwange - A primary school headmaster from Harare Province tragically collapsed and died at Hwange Colliery Stadium this afternoon while celebrating his province's victory at the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) national athletics competitions.Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr. Taungana Ndoro confirmed the passing of Greystone Park Primary School headmaster, Isaac Zheve.“I can confirm that a headmaster, Mr. Isaac Zheve, collapsed and died this afternoon at Hwange Colliery Stadium during the NAPH national athletics competitions. At the moment, we have no confirmation of where his body is being kept,” said Mr. Ndoro.According to sources within NAPH, Zheve suffered the medical emergency shortly after the announcement of results at around 4 PM. It is reported that he attempted to drive to the province's base at Thomas Coulter Primary School but succumbed before he could make it.“We are still in shock. It's a dark, very dark ending to our competitions, and one can only feel for the learners. This is just so traumatic,” said a fellow school head who requested anonymity.The tragic incident has cast a sombre mood over the athletics competition, with educators and students mourning the sudden loss of the respected headmaster.