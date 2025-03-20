Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Hwange - A primary school headmaster from Harare Province tragically collapsed and died at Hwange Colliery Stadium this afternoon while celebrating his province's victory at the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) national athletics competitions.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr. Taungana Ndoro confirmed the passing of Greystone Park Primary School headmaster, Isaac Zheve.

“I can confirm that a headmaster, Mr. Isaac Zheve, collapsed and died this afternoon at Hwange Colliery Stadium during the NAPH national athletics competitions. At the moment, we have no confirmation of where his body is being kept,” said Mr. Ndoro.

According to sources within NAPH, Zheve suffered the medical emergency shortly after the announcement of results at around 4 PM. It is reported that he attempted to drive to the province's base at Thomas Coulter Primary School but succumbed before he could make it.

“We are still in shock. It's a dark, very dark ending to our competitions, and one can only feel for the learners. This is just so traumatic,” said a fellow school head who requested anonymity.

The tragic incident has cast a sombre mood over the athletics competition, with educators and students mourning the sudden loss of the respected headmaster.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

13 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

16 hrs ago | 781 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

17 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

17 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

17 hrs ago | 979 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

17 hrs ago | 252 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

17 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

18 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

18 hrs ago | 712 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

19 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

19 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 291 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3002 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2003 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 621 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 535 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 348 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 3283 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 478 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 208 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1207 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2353 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1371 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2591 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2127 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 214 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3774 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 3016 Views

70,000 Afrikaners seeking relocation to US

19 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1553 Views

Bulawayo vendors ignore BCC ultimatum

19 Mar 2025 at 11:34hrs | 965 Views

HAYTA pledges assistance to some Kuwadzana-Dzivaresekwa accident victims

19 Mar 2025 at 11:30hrs | 433 Views

7 killed in Harare morning rush hour crash

19 Mar 2025 at 11:28hrs | 839 Views