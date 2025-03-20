Informal traders urged to keep import documents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Informal traders affected by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)'s anti-smuggling blitz have been advised to maintain proper documentation of imported goods to facilitate easier verification and smoother audits in the future.This comes after ZIMRA shut down several informal business premises across the country, including popular flea markets such as Mutize and Unity Village in Bulawayo, after traders failed to provide documents proving that their goods had undergone the necessary customs clearance.Under Zimbabwean law, businesses can be temporarily closed or placed under embargo if they fail to produce valid customs documentation or pay outstanding duties. In such cases, operators are required to settle their dues before their businesses can resume operations.“During the post-clearance verification exercise, clients are being made aware that they must import goods through proper channels, declaring and paying duty where applicable,” ZIMRA stated. “Additionally, they need to keep records of all their purchases and importations.”The revenue authority emphasized that businesses should retain records for up to six years to ensure seamless audits and compliance with customs requirements.The closure of flea markets in Bulawayo is part of a broader national campaign aimed at curbing smuggling and rising informality, which authorities argue is undermining established businesses and reducing fiscal revenues. The informal economy, which has become a major source of livelihood for many Zimbabweans, is often linked to smuggling and the sale of counterfeit goods.Since November last year, the crackdown has resulted in the seizure of smuggled goods valued at over US$2.4 million. The multi-agency operation targets importers and cross-border transporters engaging in illicit trade and unethical business practices.Last year, the Government established a high-level task force to address business malpractices, with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce leading the initiative in collaboration with ZIMRA, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission.Authorities have also intensified inspections of retail shops, demanding proof of legal importation. Those found in violation face steep fines and confiscation of goods. Additionally, 24-hour roadblocks have been set up along major highways leading into key urban centers to enforce compliance.With smuggling posing a significant threat to local industries and public welfare, the Government is determined to stamp out illicit trade and ensure that all businesses adhere to customs regulations.