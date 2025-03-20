Latest News Editor's Choice


Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HEART & Soul TV senior journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, will return to the High Court this morning for a ruling on his appeal against a magistrates court decision that denied him bail following his arrest on February 24, 2025.

High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza had on Tuesday reserved judgment on Mhlanga's appeal, citing the need for additional time to review the legal submissions presented in court.

Mhlanga has been incarcerated for 25 days, following his arrest on charges of inciting public violence. The State accuses him of publishing videos recorded at a press conference held by former Zanu-PF central committee member and war veteran, Blessed "Bombshell" Geza. During the press conference, Geza called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation, sparking a wave of controversy.

At the magistrates court, Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, suggesting that the journalist could potentially interfere with witnesses if released. Mhlanga, however, contested the ruling, filing an appeal at the High Court, arguing that the lower court's decision was unfounded and unjust.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a manhunt for Geza, who faces multiple charges, including incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.

Mhlanga's arrest has sparked widespread condemnation from both local and international press freedom advocates, who have decried the incident as an infringement on media freedom. Several organizations have voiced concern that Mhlanga's detention is a direct attack on the rights of journalists and the media's ability to operate freely in Zimbabwe.

The outcome of Mhlanga's bail appeal is expected to draw significant attention, with both local and international observers closely watching for any developments that may affect press freedom in the country.

Source - newsday
