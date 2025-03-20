Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led national and international tributes to Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry following her historic election as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Coventry's victory marks a groundbreaking moment, as she becomes the first woman and the first African to hold the prestigious role.In a post on his social media platform X, President Mnangagwa hailed Coventry's achievement as a source of immense pride for Zimbabwe and the entire African continent. “Congratulations to our own Kirsty Coventry on her historic election as the first female and first African President of the IOC. A proud achievement for Zimbabwe and the continent! Wishing her the greatest of success,” the President wrote.Coventry, a seven-time Olympic medallist, was elected on Thursday in a vote held during the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece. She defeated six other candidates, including the son of former IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch, to claim the top position. Coventry won 49 votes, cementing her status as the odds-on favourite in a tightly contested race.Her election has drawn congratulatory messages from a range of global sporting bodies, including the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), whose President Andrew Parsons expressed excitement over the news. "To become the first woman and African to be president of the IOC is historic, and throughout her campaign, Kirsty championed harnessing the power of sport to make a difference," said Parsons. He also noted that the IPC looks forward to working closely with Coventry in strengthening the partnership between the IOC and the IPC.World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam also congratulated Coventry on her election, describing it as a positive development for aquatic sports and the Olympic Movement. "I look forward to working closely with Coventry to further strengthen aquatic sports and ensure that the Olympic Games remain an unparalleled platform for excellence, fairness, and global unity," he said.Coventry, who will formally take office on June 23 following a handover from outgoing President Thomas Bach, has received widespread support from various sporting figures in Zimbabwe. Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) Chairperson Godwin Dube expressed his well wishes, stating, “On behalf of the BMCA and Tuskers Cricket, we wish Honourable Kirsty Coventry the best of luck in her new role as the IOC president. It is our hope that as a nation, cricket and sport in general will benefit from her leadership.”The Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) honorary president Lucky Mlilo also weighed in, calling Coventry's election a "monumental milestone" for both Zimbabwe and Africa. Mlilo, who is also the president of the Squash Federation of Africa (SFA), highlighted Coventry's remarkable journey from being a seven-time Olympic medallist to assuming the presidency of the IOC. "Her leadership will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to the IOC, and we look forward to seeing the impact she will make," he said.National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) President Tendayi Tagara described Coventry's election as a “monumental achievement” for Africa. He noted that Coventry's rise to such a prestigious leadership position could pave the way for Africa to one day host the Olympic Games, adding, "This accomplishment underscores the potential that Africa holds in the global sporting arena. We deserve recognition, and we deserve to have our voices heard on the world stage.”Veteran rugby administrator Martin Shone also celebrated Coventry's win, stating that her election is a source of pride not just for Zimbabwe, but for the entire African continent. "This is something that benefits all of Africa. It demonstrates that Africa is not only capable of producing world-class athletes, but also exceptional leaders who can influence global sporting policy," said Shone.Kirsty Coventry's election to the helm of the IOC is seen as a transformative moment for the organization, further promoting inclusivity in sport and solidifying Africa's role in shaping the future of global athletics. As the new IOC President, Coventry's leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Olympic Movement, with a focus on the power of sport to drive positive change across the globe.