Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 42-year-old Shamva apostolic congregant who forced his minor daughter into marriage has been convicted.Peter Machingura was sentenced to two years in prison by a Shamva magistrate. However, six months of his sentence were suspended on the condition of good behavior, while the remaining 18 months were converted into 630 hours of community service.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on an unknown date, Machingura had an argument with his wife regarding their daughter’s marriage.The mother informed the daughter that her father wanted her to marry in accordance with their church doctrine.Machingura then handed his daughter over to Phenias Mudzinganyama during a church service, forcing her into marriage.