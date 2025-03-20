Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE - The ZANU-PF deputy secretary for youth affairs, John Paradza has begged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to give him and Tino Machakaire (Secretary for youth affairs), a chance to confront and crush all prospective youthful picketers threatening to participate during the March 31 planned uprising.

Organised by feared and most decorated war veteran, Blessed 'Bombshell' Geza, the March 31 protests have gained support from civic society and opposition political formations within and outside Zimbabwe.

Announcing preparedness of fellow youths to thwart the planned mass protests, Paradza assures Mnangagwa that his brigade is on high alert to stifle its implementation phase and any form of misconduct that seeks to disrupt peace and stability. Paradza promised that President that as long as both of them (including Machakaire) are at the helm, the planned protest will die in its infancy.

"Asi chatinoda kutaura Your Excellency, kune nyaya dziri kutaugwa muSocial media. Dziri kutaugwa nyaya dzokuti musi wa31 kune maDemonstrations, Your Excellency kana ini naVaMachakaire tichiri vakuru vevana vamunoona vakazara uko, hakuna demonstration inoitika (What we want to say and promise you, President Mnangagwa is that, as long as me and Honourable Machakaire remain leaders of the Youths whom you see in attendance, there is no demonstration that succeed under our watch)," Paradza said.

"Chatingatongokumbira Your Excellency, ndechekuti ini naVaMachakaire mingotichengeta tiri vaviri kuti muone kuti hapana zvinoitika asi tikabva hah panganetsa Shefu. Mongotirega tiripo, tinoda kuti murare hope Shefu nekuti isu hatina kuzvagwa takabata mazai Your Excellency (What we want to plead with you President, is to save us from any form of demotion, so that we defend against political mischief or dispondency. If you can't save us from demotion, you will struggle to control some acts of mischief, just stand firm with us, we need to save you from having sleepless nights over the planned protests," Paradza said.

"Munhu wese akangozvagwa akafanana nemwana weumwe munhu. Isu basa redu as youth league basa redu is to defend the President and to defend the party," Paradza added.

Mnangagwa was forced to call for unity and discipline within Zanu PF after Paradza warned of a possibility for an internal revolt in the making. He promised that his brigade was ready to thwart the planned March 31 protests in the protesters tireless to force Mnangagwa into ultimate resignation from presiding over political desk and overall country's affairs.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Youths Empowerment Fund launch event was turned into a platform for denouncing Geza, who has rallied Zimbabweans to support anti-government protests.

Zanu PF youth provincial chairpersons were forced to chant anti-Geza slogans during the event after he (Geza) issued a broadcast message on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) while clading in military fatigue and announced progress made so far in preparation for nationwide demonstrations.

All hell broke loose when Geza accused the government of failing to address rampant corruption and economic challenges, which have left many Zimbabweans struggling to eke a living.

Information has it that Mnangagwa's powerful deputy and former Army Commander, General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga is the frontrunner in their succession race.

Source - Byo24News

