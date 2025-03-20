Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
High Court Judge Gibson Mandaza has dismissed a bail appeal filed by detained Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, ruling that there was no compelling argument to overturn the findings of the lower court.

Mhlanga, who was arrested on allegations of publishing content containing inciting messages, will complete a full month in remand prison next Monday. His arrest followed coverage by Heart and Soul TV of a press conference held by Blessed Geza, an outspoken Zanu-PF politician and war veteran who has been actively campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation.

Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima had previously denied Mhlanga bail, citing concerns that his release could undermine peace and security. The magistrate also argued that Mhlanga might interfere with witnesses. In his ruling, Justice Mandaza upheld these concerns, agreeing with the lower court's reasoning.

"My view is that the appellant lost it when he took that the prosecution's views was an attack on his profession," said Justice Mandaza. "Everyone should know that they are supposed to practise their job within the confines of the law."

The defense, led by lawyer Chris Mhike, contended that witness statements had not yet been recorded and that releasing Mhlanga would not jeopardize investigations. Mhike further argued that no violence had erupted following the publication of the content in question. However, Justice Mandaza emphasized that the case was centered on the transmission of messages rather than their direct consequences.

"It is not an essential element of the offence that violence should have occurred," the judge noted. "I therefore associate my sentiments with that of the court below that the statement would affect peace and tranquillity. Such a finding based on the messages that were circulated cannot be faulted."

Mandaza dismissed claims that Mhlanga was being prosecuted for Geza's statements, clarifying that the charge was related to the transmission of the content, not its origination.

"The fact that the messages were uttered by Geza does not change the colour of the allegations," he said.

Mhike also argued that other accused individuals in different cases are often granted bail, but Mandaza countered that bail is not an absolute right.

"Bail is not absolute. You can't just say I deserve the constitution's notions," the judge stated. "It's a qualified privilege which can be denied or granted by the court depending on the circumstances as supported by the law."

Another key argument by the defense was that Mhlanga had voluntarily surrendered himself to the police when he learned of the charges against him. However, Mandaza dismissed this point, stating that it would have been relevant only if Mhlanga had been recorded as a flight risk.

"On the issue of interference, he didn't deny that he was a senior reporter," Mandaza said. "Surely, the prosecution and the police didn't invent his title. If that title was anything to go by, it would mean that the appellant wields significant power at HSTV."

Regarding public security, the judge ruled that the court must weigh the interests of the accused against those of the law when determining bail matters.

"There was nothing amiss in the findings by the court aquo that the release of the appellant will undermine peace and security," Mandaza concluded.

Following the ruling, Mhike expressed disappointment, stating that they would approach the lower court again to seek bail on changed circumstances.




Source - zimlive
More on: #Mhlanga, #Court, #Bail

Comments

Easter mega clearance sale


Must Read

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

1 hr ago | 132 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

9 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

9 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

9 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

20 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

24 hrs ago | 908 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

24 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

24 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

24 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

20 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 272 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

20 Mar 2025 at 17:48hrs | 2072 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2025 at 17:12hrs | 267 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

20 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1756 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

20 Mar 2025 at 17:06hrs | 810 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

20 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 204 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

20 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 460 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

20 Mar 2025 at 14:44hrs | 366 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 305 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3238 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2174 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 629 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 545 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 355 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 3945 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 485 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1255 Views

Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

19 Mar 2025 at 17:31hrs | 2399 Views

Raped Granny (96) Still Admitted in Hospital

19 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1384 Views

CIO was trained and worked closely with CIA and MI6

19 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 2613 Views

Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

19 Mar 2025 at 15:18hrs | 2146 Views

Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

19 Mar 2025 at 15:13hrs | 217 Views

CIO looking for Geza ally, Ethan Mathibela?

19 Mar 2025 at 13:51hrs | 3817 Views

Geza's source of bravado and the military gear?

19 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 3050 Views