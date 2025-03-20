Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African opposition leader Julius Malema has called on Zimbabweans living in South Africa to return home and confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing them of avoiding their country's political challenges.Speaking on the matter, Malema stated that Zimbabweans should not remain in South Africa indefinitely, emphasizing that South Africa is not their home."Zimbabweans must stop being cowards. They cannot feel comfortable staying in South Africa because it is not their country," Malema said.Malema has been vocal on Zimbabwean political affairs in the past, often criticizing the governance of Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party. His latest remarks come amid ongoing concerns about the economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe, which has forced many citizens to seek refuge and employment in neighboring South Africa.His comments are expected to spark debate, particularly among Zimbabweans living in South Africa who cite economic hardship and political repression as reasons for not returning home. Zimbabwe has faced prolonged economic instability, with high unemployment, inflation, and political tensions contributing to mass emigration.While Malema has previously expressed solidarity with African unity, his latest statements reflect a tougher stance on migration issues and the responsibility of Zimbabweans to push for change in their own country.As reactions continue to emerge, it remains to be seen how Zimbabwean authorities and citizens will respond to Malema's challenge.