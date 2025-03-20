Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has expressed concern over the misuse of military uniforms and recent statements on social media by some members of the public, including retired personnel, regarding political and economic issues in the country.The statement follows a call for nationwide protests by firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza, who resurfaced online on Tuesday evening in his usual confrontational tone. Geza, dressed in military attire, urged Zimbabweans to take to the streets on March 31, demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate resignation. In a half-hour-long "State of the Nation Address" posted on YouTube and X (Twitter), Geza described the planned demonstration as "not even a protest but an uprising."In response, the ZDF issued a statement warning against such remarks, emphasizing that they could be "misconstrued to be the position of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.""The public is hereby advised that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces have established channels of communicating with the public, and social media is not one of them. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces therefore dissociate themselves from all social media utterances emanating from the public, including some retired members," the statement read.The ZDF further highlighted concerns over the misuse of military attire by civilians, reminding the public that wearing military uniforms without authorization is a criminal offense under the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02)."According to the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02), the abuse of military uniform is an offence which prohibits and criminalizes the wearing of military uniform by individuals who are not members of the Defence Forces. Section 99 (2) (c) of the Act states that any person who without authority wears or uses any decoration supplied to or authorized for use by any member of the Defence Forces, or any decoration so nearly resembling such as to be likely to deceive, shall be guilty of an offence."The ZDF urged the public to refrain from acquiring or wearing military attire and warned that offenders would face prosecution. The public was also encouraged to report individuals seen wearing military uniforms outside cantonment areas or those falsely posing as ZDF members while committing crimes."In this regard, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces appeal to members of the public to report anyone known to be a civilian but wearing military uniform for whatever reason."The ZDF provided contact details for citizens to report any incidents involving the misuse of military attire. Complaints can be directed to their call centers at cellphone numbers 0712842318 and 0716801064 or landline numbers (0242) 252094 and (0242) 791129.